Casio feels the need for speed with the EX-FH20 camera

Casio has announced the release of its new Exilm camera, the EX-FH20.

Boasting burst speeds that would make Usain Bolt blush, the camera is capable of knocking out shots at 40fps and movies up to 1000fps, which when slowed right down make for some cool ultra-slow-motion shooting.

The camera holds a modest 9.1MP sensor, is emblazoned with 26mm-equivalent wide-angle zoom lens and a meaty 20x optical zoom. When shooting in Burst mode images are captured at 7MP.

HD filming

As there is a lot of emphasis on shooting images quickly, there's an anti-shake function on the camera which automatically corrects blurred or out of focus pics.

If that's not all, the high-speed film mode also acts as an HD film mode. When taken down to 30fps, the image quality goes up to 1280 x 720 pixels.

The Casio EX-FH20 will be available from October and is priced at a very reasonable £399.