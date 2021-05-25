Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 release date, new modes and everything we know

Seasonal updates to Call of Duty: Mobile have a tendency to whisk players through time and across the world, and the latest adventure – Season 4 – is no different.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 drops in May alongside a substantial in-game update, switching up the popular mobile shooter with new playlists, modes, seasonal challenges and events.

Here, we break down everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4, from how much it costs to play to what to expect from its run-and-gun gameplay.

When does Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 start?

Officially titled Season 4: Spurned & Burned, Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest update releases on May 26 for Android and iOS devices at 5pm PT (May 27, 1am BST / 10am AEST).

🤠 Time to hang up the swords and whip out those hats and boots!🆕 The new season is approaching and will be loaded with new weapons, operators, and more!4️⃣ Season 4: Spurned & Burned will be launching in #CODMobile on 5/26 at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/yJ2AhXcd7mMay 25, 2021 See more

It replaces Season 3 of the game and therefore the entire roster of seasonal challenges steadily introduced since its release back in April. In that respect, the slate is wiped clean for the new season, which sees players immersed in a Wild West-inspired game world.

What’s included in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4?

Season 4: Spurned & Burned brings with it a host of new maps, playlists, weapons and events – but perhaps most exciting is its two new game modes.

The first is Capture the Gold, which, as the title suggests, sees players tasked with snatching opponents' gold and taking it back to their base, all-the-while protecting their own haul.

It's a variation on Capture the Flag, basically, with the twist that players eliminated by a gold carrier drop power-ups to be used to gain an advantage over the enemy.

Capture the Gold will be playable in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 at launch on May 26, and is expected to run until it's replaced by the next new mode in Season 4.

(Image credit: Activision)

The second new mode from Call of Duty: Mobile's latest season takes clear inspiration from the Western roots of its title. In 1v1 Duel, Operators deploy against a lone enemy – the first to reach seven kills wins the round, and players need to win three rounds to take the victory.

1v1 Duel is set to arrive "later in Season 4", which we presume to mean the day after Capture the Gold ends – expected to be early June.

As mentioned, Season 4: Spurned & Burned also brings a host of new maps and weapons to Call of Duty: Mobile.

Dome makes a return to the franchise, having debuted in Modern Warfare 3, while weapons and scorestreaks including the MK2 rifle, Holger 26 LMG and Hawk X3 drone will become available to unlock and use.

🎯💥 Quick shots + precise aim = total domination!🆕 The new weapon, MK2 joins the Marksman loadout family and will be releasing as a part of the Season 4 Battle Pass in #CODMobile!👍 Launching later this week! pic.twitter.com/qS8dxQ8e42May 24, 2021 See more

Dome, a small map, takes the fight to a military radar station deep in the desert. It will see Operators battle it out across containers, abandoned offices and a central radar tower, providing lots of opportunities to outflank and outsmart opponents.

Activision is also optimizing some Prop Hunt features, too, in addition to adding the maps Coastal and Tunisia to the popular game mode.

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision also recently confirmed that Season 4 will include a full weapon balance pass, with changes across all gun categories to better ensure that each weapon type fulfils its unique role.

That means strengthening SMGs in close quarters, improving assault rifles in the midrange, balancing the accuracy and damage efficiency of LMGs, optimizing attachments and other features across sniper and marksman rifles, and more.

Alongside the weapon balance pass, the developer is implementing a large-scale upgrade to Gunsmith weapon assets with the introduction of Gunsmith 2.0 – but we're not yet sure how this will play out in-game.

As usual, Season 4 also drops a new enemy Operator into the fray – though we don't know who yet – replacing Hidora Kai from the previous Japan-inspired season.

(Image credit: Activision)

How much is the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass?

Many of these updates come as part of the free version of the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass – including basic variants of the new weapons and the brand-new scorestreak, the Hawk X3 drone – but lots of content still remains locked behind Activision’s paid package.

Put simply, the Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Pass costs the same every time: that’s 800 COD Points ($9.99 / £9.99). A premium pass is also available, which automatically unlocks the first 25 tiers of the pass for 2000 COD Points ($24.99 / £24.99) and gives you some additional unique items (including epic weapon skins, XP boosts and those aforementioned Operator skins).

As with all versions of Call of Duty across every platform, microtransactions give some players access to more content than others – that’s not to say you need to fork out for the Battle Pass to enjoy the Call of Duty: Mobile experience, but it’s certainly the best way to access everything Season 4: Spurned & Burned has to offer.