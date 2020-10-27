Build your own Lego game brick by brick with this fun Unity project

Unity and Lego have teamed up to release a free microgame project that allows you (or your kids) to build a unique Lego game without writing a single line of code. You can have a playable game ready to go in just 30 minutes.

The 'microgame' project lets you build miniature levels by 'snapping' together pre-made virtual Lego bricks in a what-you-see-is-what-you-get environment that will teach you the basics of Unity in a fun, accessible way.

If you prefer physical bricks, we'll be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Lego deals as soon as the sales begin, so stick with TechRadar to make sure you don't miss out.

To start creating your own game, simply download and install Unit (which is free for personal use, and for students), download the Lego Microgame project through the 'Learn' tab and walk through the tutorials provided.

The project includes interactive Behavior Bricks, which have actions assigned to them, and can be combined with other assets (including props and enemies) to build your miniature level.

Once you've finished your game, you can share it online, which will help unlock more options including asset packs. There are also downloadable mods to let you import custom models, create custom enemy behaviors, and add custom audio and visual effects. Have fun!

