Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream: how to watch NFL Sunday Night Football from anywhere

It's the game we've all been waiting for. Tom Brady returns to the stage upon which he made his name, to face the coach he built a dynasty with. It's the first reunion of the NFL's greatest ever quarterback and its greatest ever coach, two titans whose forever be twinned in glory and ignominy, so read on as we explain how to get a Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream and watch NFL Sunday Night Football online from anywhere.

Many believed Bill Belichick would be the one to thrive after the breakup, but they couldn't have been more wrong, Brady leading his new team to their first league championship since 2002 at his first attempt.

But he returns to Foxborough not with his tail between his legs, but certainly stung by the Bucs' tepid 34-24 defeat by the Rams last weekend.

Belichick knows Brady better than anyone else in this sport, but knowing how to slow him down and actually executing the plan are two very different things. There have been few reasons to suggest that this iteration of the Pats are capable of stopping the GOAT.

The promising but inexperienced Mac Jones is in the awkward position of being Belichick's new squeeze, and up against Tampa Bay's ferocious defense, it's difficult not to fear for the rookie.

Follow our guide for how to watch the Buccaneers vs Patriots online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Patriots from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Buccaneers vs Patriots from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

The Buccaneers vs Patriots game is being shown by NBC tonight, which is the home of Sunday Night Football this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, and if you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the NBC website. How to watch Buccaneers vs Patriots FREE without cable The obvious first port of call for cord cutters wanting to watch NBC's NFL output is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled any time, For a fuller OTT solution, great-value Sling TV is a great option for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Patriots: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Tonight's Buccaneers vs Patriots game kicks off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Buccaneers vs Patriots along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can live stream Buccaneers vs Patriots free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Buccaneers vs Patriots game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.20am BST on Sunday night/Monday morning. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Patriots FREE: live stream NFL in Australia