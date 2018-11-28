BT's new fibre broadband deals are even better than they were on Black Friday

Honestly, we were a little bit disappointed with BT's broadband deals this Black Friday. The pre-paid Mastercard it was throwing in was certainly attractive, but that's a perk available 365 days a year (albeit for a little bit lower value).

It looks like BT was waiting for the post-Cyber Monday lull to launch the real bargains. Until December 6, BT will throw in a free Amazon Echo smart speaker (worth £90) with its best Superfast fibre broadband deals for new customers. That's on top of a Reward Card up to £130 and rapid internet speed it usually offers.

The promotion is available on BT's main fibre optic broadband tariffs - the imaginatively named Superfast and Superfast 2. The former now costs £29.99 per month for an average speed of 50Mb (roughly 6MB per second), together with free activation and that £100 pre-paid Mastercard included as well. Or it's a tenner more a month to take the average speeds up to 67Mb (over 8MB per second) and an improved Reward Card for £130.

But do bear in mind that the clock is ticking for this one. You need to take advantage of the offer by next Thursday, December 6.

BT's great value broadband deals:

BT Superfast Fibre + Amazon Echo | 18 months | 50Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | FREE activation | £29.99pm + £100 reward card

The rapid speed of BT's entry-level fibre broadband package equates to roughly 6.25MB per second. The added extras mean that the effective monthly price is less than £20 per month, which makes it one of the cheapest broadband deals in the UK right now!

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Is the Amazon Echo any good?

The Amazon Echo features within the top three of TechRadar's best smart speakers buying guide - so yes, we rate it highly.

If you've not yet had the chance to form a relationship with Alexa, now is a good chance to start. With her unique set of Skills (over 30,000 of them), she'll simplify listening to music, finding out the weather, varying your central heating, ordering Christmas presents, and tonnes more. Plus, the Amazon Echo is a stylish and decent sounding standalone speaker as well.

