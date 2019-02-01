BT's best broadband deals are gone - so what should you go for instead?

BT usually blows us away with the amount of freebies and incentives it chucks in with its broadband deals, but this week they seem to be lacking. Gone are the tempting BT Sport add-ons and gratis Amazon Prime sub and what we're left with just isn't as good. Don't get us wrong...BT Broadband is still one of the best value options out there thanks to its super fast speeds and bountiful prepaid Mastercards, but it's currently well worth taking a look at what other deals you can get.

We've listed our top picks for broadband deals down below. They range from affordable fibre options to the cheapest ADSL internet available. Our favourite of the bunch is Vodafone's super cheap fibre for just £20 - you won't get any cheaper than that for fibre right now.

And if you reach the end of the list and still find yourself unsure about what to go for, then use our postcode tracker below to see what's available where you are and compare all of the best options.

1. Vodafone's ultra cheap fibre broadband

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 month contract | 35Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £20 per month

With the drop in the appeal of BT's deals this week Vodafone has taken over as the best choice for broadband. For just £20 a month you can get average speeds of 35Mb and not even have to pay anything for your activation. That makes this the cheapest fibre broadband out there.

2. Plusnet plus an added bonus on its great value fibre

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £25 FREE upfront | £23.99 per month + £40 Reward Card

If you're looking for cheap fibre broadband deals then Plusnet may be a good choice for you. Yes, it is more expensive than Vodafone but if you take into account the reward card the effective cost is only slightly more than what Voda is offering.

3. Onestream is the UK's cheapest ADSL broadband

Onestream Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb average speed | £9.99 upfront | £13.99 per month

Onestream has managed to make a name for itself for its insanely cheap broadband deals. This ADSL package is by far the standout choice for those wanting the lowest price for their broadband. You don't even have to pay much upfront and the contract only lasts for 12 months so you don't have to feel too tied in.

If none of these broadband deals took your fancy then don't worry, there is still a load of other options to choose from. You can see all of the top offers over on our broadband deals page or check the comparison chart below for the best fibre offers.