BT just raised its broadband prices for the second time this year - see if you can get a better deal

To hit your 10 million+ broadband customers with one price rise in a year may be regarded as a misfortune; to do so twice looks like carelessness. Ok, so the quote doesn't quite work, but BT's latest wave of price hikes were put into force at the weekend, leaving customers hunting for better broadband deals.

BT says that the reason for the price rise is to 'upgrade our services and give you more' and that better connectivity and offering the biggest network of Wi-Fi hotspots are among the things it has done to improve its service.

Keep reading to see what you can do about the price rises - it may be too late, but it could yet be good news with the possibility to cancel your contract and move on if you're not happy and received notification about the price rise after August 18. And if you were on the brink of going with BT but these price rises have put you off, then below we'll tell you which providers are offering the best broadband deals right now.

Today's best cheap broadband deals:

TalkTalk Fast Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £17pm

TalkTalk has reduced the price of its cheapest broadband deal at just the right time. It's back down to an almost unfeasibly low £17 per month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. And because TalkTalk guarantees the monthly bills for the full length of the contract, you know you won't be hit by an unexpected hike after a few month.

View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £22 per month

More famous for its Vodafone mobile deals, the company has some great prices on broadband, too (with an extra £2 off if your phone is on Vodafone). And now the monthly bills are back down to just £22 per month, meaning Voda is once again beating the rest when it comes purely to price for fibre.

View Deal

I'm a BT broadband customer? What can I do?

If you currently have your broadband through BT, you should already have been notified in writing about the price rise in July or August.

But the good news (for some) is that you're not lumbered with the hike. BT should allow customers to contact them within 30 days of receiving the pricing notification in order to leave without paying penalties.

Unfortunately, that means that if you received your notice on or before August 18, then the window for action has now elapsed - although there's nothing to stop you trying to haggle a better price. But if you heard from BT after that date, then you won't be penalised for checking out our best broadband deals page and grabbing a better price.

If you're a recent newcomer to BT and were lucky enough to bag a cheap introductory price (like the ones in our comparison chart below), then we understand that your bills won't be affected by the price rise.