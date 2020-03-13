BT has dropped the price of its superfast fibre broadband deal to under £30/pm

Let's face it, BT isn't exactly known for its competitive prices but right now that couldn't be further from the truth thanks to its new fibre broadband deal.

As well as cutting down the cost of the BT Superfast Fibre 2, the ISP has also maintained the sweet average download speeds of 67Mb. Usually this would cost you just under £40 a month, but currently you can get it for just £29.99 a month.

These speeds are perfect for streaming, downloading and gaming and/or for busier households. 67Mb average speeds are also pretty handy if you find yourself working from home for the next few weeks!

Although, we will say this is more for committed individuals, as the contract length is 24 months. By the standards of BT broadband deals, this is a really attractive deal. And if you're still not sure, keep reading to get this deal in full.

BT's brand new broadband deal in full:

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm

It may not be the best we've seen from BT but this is still pretty ace. With the monthly costs having dropped to £29.99 a month for speeds averaging 67Mb, it's a great superfast fibre broadband deal. The only thing we'll say is to mind the 24 month contract length.

What can I get with BT broadband?

Apart from being able to stream, download and game seamlessly, if you sign up to BT Broadband you can also sign up to one of BT's TV packages. For just £10 you could get all the channels you would on a Now TV entertainment pass. That means Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Fox, MTV, Sky One, and you can pause, rewind and record up to 300 hours on the BT box.

However if you want to save a bit more, the likes of Vodafone and TalkTalk can go slightly lower on price with speeds similar to what BT offers.

