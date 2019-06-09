Bruins vs Blues live stream: how to watch Game 6 of NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019 online from anywhere

Well this is a turn up for the books - the St. Louis Blues have the chance to beat the mighty Boston Bruins at the Scottrade Center tonight and walk away with the first Stanley Cup in the franchise's history.The two teams are facing off in a best-of-seven final to see which will take 2019's top honours. And you can get a Bruins vs Blues live stream in the Stanley Cup Finals, regardless of where you are in the world.

The Boston Bruins defeated the North Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 to ease through the Eastern Conference Final and St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 to win in the west and claim their spot.

Stanley Cup Finals - when and where? Since the Bruins are from Boston and the Blues are from St. Louis, the best of seven series to decide which team will take home the Stanley Cup will be split between the two cities. Game 6 in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 8pm ET, 5pm PT, (1am BST, 10am AET).

This year’s match-up is a tale of two very different hockey teams. At the beginning of this year, the Blues were at the bottom of the league and many thought they wouldn’t have a chance at the Stanley Cup this season. However, by adding interim coach Graig Berube, the team entered into a months-long run that put them into the playoffs and now the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins on the other hand, have been considered a favorite for years and had a helping hand from the Columbus Blue Jackets who knocked the Tampa Bay Lighting out of the playoffs with a four-game sweep.

The Blues haven’t made it to the Stanley Cup Final for 50 seasons while the Bruins expect to be there every year. Will the underdog be able to keep up the momentum and bring home the toughest trophy to win in all of sports or will the favorite triumph once again? They're only one game away, as they lead the series 3-2.

Whether you’re a fan of the Blues, the Bruins or just love watching NHL hockey, we’ll show you how to live stream the Stanley Cup Final online from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss any of the action at this year’s games.

How to watch the the 2019 Stanley Cup Final online from outside your country

If you live in the US, Canada or UK and want to know how to catch a 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final live stream, then keep scrolling and we’ll tell you your best viewing options.

But if you can't watch because you're not in your home country and so your coverage is geo-blocked then we can suggest a clever alternative (and no, it doesn’t involve finding some dodgy feed on Reddit). Using a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - you can change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have the stream so that you can watch the NHL Stanley Cup Final from anywhere in the world. The process is very straightforward…

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. You can try it out for a month for free and, if you like it, get 15 months for the price of 12. Check out Express VPN

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

3. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go Read more: Our guide to the best VPN service of 2019 From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Select any country showing an NHL playoffs live stream and watch as if you were in that country.

Watch the Stanley Cup Final in the US

All of the games in the Stanley Cup Final will be shown on either NBC or NBCSN.

For cable subscribers this shouldn’t be too difficult but if you’d prefer to watch the games online or on your mobile devices, NBCSports will have live streams of the games on its website or on the NBC Sports app . You will need to provide your cable credentials to gain access to these streams but you could always setup a digital antenna to watch NBC over-the-air for free.

If you’d rather not sign up for a premium cable subscription just to watch the Stanley Cup and playoffs, we recommend going with one of the many TV streaming services available as they give you access to the channels you need to watch hockey without the high cost.

For your convenience, we’ve listed all of the streaming services with the channels you need to watch the Stanley Cup Final below.

Hulu with Live TV $44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service supports a wide variety of streaming devices and even includes its own Hulu Originals in case you want a break from watching hockey.

Playstation Vue starting at $44.99 per month - Playstation Vue’s Access plan gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but once again not NHL Network. However, there is a 5-day free trial available.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now’s Plus package comes with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but doesn’t include the NHL Network. You can stream on up to three screens simultaneously and with the DirecTV Now app you can watch live TV on the go. New customers can take advantage of a 7-day trial but you'll have to purchase one of DirecTV Now's packages first.

Sling TV starting at $15 per month - Sling TV's Blue package gives you access to NBC, NBCSN and USA though you’ll have to add the $5 News Extra and $5 Sports Extra packages to your subscription to watch games on CNBC and the NHL Network.

fuboTV $44.99 for the first month - fuboTV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service also includes Cloud DVR so you can record games to watch them later and if you forget to record a game, the company's 3-day replay allows you to replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test out the service.

YouTube TV $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. With YouTube TV you get free unlimited DVR storage space to record games for later and you can stream the service on three devices simultaneously. A free 14-day trial is also available so you can test it out for yourself.

Watch and live stream the Stanley Cup Final in Canada

If you live in Canada and want to watch the Stanley Cup Final on TV, then Sportsnet has you covered. The network’s TV coverage will be available on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet ONE and CBC. However, if you’d prefer to live stream the games on your computer or mobile devices you can do so by logging in using your cable credentials on the CBCSports website or on the CBC Sports app on Android and iOS .

If you’re not a cable subscriber, we recommend choosing one of the streaming services above if you just want to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs (although some may require US registration details).

However, if you’re also a big Canadian Hockey League fan, Sportsnet has its own streaming service available called SNNow for just $20 a month that shows over 300 NHL games as well as NHL, NBA, MLB, CHL, WWE and more that might be worth checking out.

Live stream the Stanley Cup Final in the UK

Unfortunately for hockey fans in the UK, the little known Premier Sports is the only way to watch the Stanley Cup Final on TV.

To get access to the Premier Sports 1 & 2 you’ll either have to sign up through Sky for £9.99 a month or £99 a year, Virgin Media at £9.99 a month or with the network’s own Premier Player at £9.99 a month. Premier Sports does have an offer where you can get the first month free using the promo code FIRSTMONTHFREE - ideal for the whole remainder of the 2019 NHL season.

On the other hand you could try one of the streaming services listed above. And don't forget that you can connect with a VPN if you want to watch this coverage but find yourself outside the UK when the games are on.

How to get a Stanley Cup Final live stream in Australia

If you're an ice hockey fan in Australia and want to catch these games (starting at 9am AET), there are plenty of options on TV and online.

If you have Fox Sports, then you'll want to turn to channel 509 for the ESPN2 channel.

Watching on a mobile device is really easy, too thanks to ESPN Player. Or you can live stream NHL action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand.

Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.

The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).