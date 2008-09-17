IMDB wants to stream all movies for free

IMDB.com, the biggest internet movie site and a haven for movie buffs everywhere, is to stream free movies from its website.

The company is certainly not doing things by halves, offering 6,000 movies this Autumn that include an eclectic mix of classics, Some Like It Hot; cult, Raising Arizona; and Brit-flicks, with

Fever Pitch

.

There's also a whole host of TV shows that will be able to watch for free on the site, and these include 24, Family Guy and Heroes.

Unfortunately, this service will only be available in the US, and there is no word on a UK release date for the free content.

Want to stream all movies

IMDB isn't content with just 6,000 free movies, however. In a statement, IMDB founder Col Needham had this to say about the new service:

"We're excited to offer our users a simple online experience to watch full-length movies and TV episodes for free," he said.

"Our goal is to show our users every movie and TV show on the internet for free on IMDb.com."

TechRadar has contacted Amazon, who owns IMDB.com, so hopefully we should have some confirmation soon.