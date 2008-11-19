Facebook adds quality to its apps

Trending

Will 'What's Your Stripper Name?' make the grade?

Facebook apps to garner certification
Facebook is finally adding some sort of order to its third-party application service, with the introduction of quality certificates.

The certificates will be handed out to applications that pass Facebook's high-quality test. There will be two categories that successful apps can fall under: Great Apps and Verified Apps.

And what's the high-quality test, we hear you shout? Well, to pass the ap(p)titude test, an app must adhere to three standards: "respectfulness", "transparency" and "trustworthiness".

Oh, and makers of the applications have to fork out $375 (£250) for each one submitted.

Money maker

If successful, the quality certificates will be a veritable money spinner for Facebook. If just 10 per cent of apps apply for the certificate, $1.8 million (£1.2 million) revenue will be created.

The website believes, however, that more than half will apply, garnering around $9 million (£6 million).

Each year the certificate will have to be renewed, meaning that Facebook will be able to pocket a further $375 for each and every app registered.

Certified applications will start appearing on Facebook from February 2009.

