Get six months' free broadband from Pipex

Pipex is offering six months' free broadband to anyone who signs up to its broadband and Anytime calls package.

The bundled package gives you unlimited local and national calls, and up to 8Mbps broadband for £12.50 per month. This package price will rise to £19 after six months.

The deal is available for one month only, starting today, Thursday 17 May. It includes a broadband package with a free connection, free anti-virus and firewall protection and a 2GB monthly usage allowance.

Keep your number

If you sign up to Pipex' Anytime calls package you can keep your existing telephone number and make an unlimited amount of local and national calls at any time of the day.

"We're delighted to be offering such a good deal on our main broadband and call package," said Dominic Crolla, managing director at Pipex's residential division.

"With over 15 years' experience and a reputation for offering reliable, high performance broadband, it's perfect for both new broadband users and those that are just looking to get better value from their phone and internet packages," Crolla said.

The special offer is subject to an 18-month contract, and requires a BT line.