BT reports strong broadband growth

BT has reported an additional 459,000 customers signed up for broadband connections during the last quarter. The 11.2 million total line numbers include 2.4 million unbundled customers. That's people using connections through companies such as TalkTalk and Bulldog where both line rental as well as broadband costs are paid to the provider.

The telco said its share of the additional broadband customers was 38 per cent. And it expects to maintain its position as the UK's number one retail broadband provider.

BT says that the figures mean broadband growth is set to increase to 2.5 million connections year on year. The group reported overall revenue of £5 billion, up 3 per cent from last year.