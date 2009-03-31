Google search exposes UK credit card data

The credit card details of thousands of British online shoppers were made available online recently, giving anyone using the Google search engine access to the sensitive information.

The details, which included credit card numbers, names and addresses of Visa, Mastercard and American Express card users, was apparently released accidently by cybercriminals from the Far East who were planning to sell the information.

Hugely worrying

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for banking industry trade body APACS had said most of the details related to expired cards and the remaining cards has been 'flagged' by the banks.

This isn't enough for Conservative MP Nigel Evans, who is also chairman of the All Party Group on Identity Fraud, as he told the Mail: "This is hugely worrying. The credit card companies have a duty of care to inform all those involved that they are at risk of identity fraud."

A spokesperson for Google has revealed that the information has been removed but did explain that search engines "do not have the ability to remove content directly from the internet."

Via Daily Mail