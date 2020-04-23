Broadband deals on Shell's fastest fibre have been slashed, plus £100 free bill credit

While we’re locked down and spending all our time at home, having a blistering broadband connection is more important than ever.

Although many providers have shut down new installations, if you’ve already got a landline up and running then it’s worth taking this extra time to check out some broadband deals to save some cash.

Fortunately, Shell Energy has cut the price of its top-tier Superfast Fibre Plus broadband by a fiver to £29.99 a month, with no additional upfront costs. That makes it exactly the same price as its basic fibre package.

Alongside that monthly saving, you'll also bag a £100 bill credit, saving you a ton on your broadband bills over the next 18 months. That means you’ll effectively be paying less than £25 a month with this superfast fibre broadband deal. As you'd hope from its premium package, Shell’s Superfast Fibre Plus offers average speeds of 63Mb, so you’ll have no problem streaming and downloading to your heart’s content – perfect now that every night’s a big night in!

However, this deal is only available until April 27, so it’s worth taking a look sooner rather than later. Keep on scrolling to find out more about Shell’s fastest fibre broadband deal and how to get hold of that £100 credit…

Got a landline set up already? See the best fibre broadband deals

This bargain Shell broadband deal in full:

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus Broadband | 18 month contract | 63Mb average speed | £29.99 per month

Until April 27, Shell's offering its premium Superfast Fibre Plus for the same price as the basic fibre broadband package – all with no upfront costs. And, to top it all off, you'll also receive a £100 bill credit as a sign-up sweetener.

View Deal

However, none of this is much good if you haven’t got a landline currently installed. If that’s the case, it’s worth exploring what Virgin Media can offer, or considering the option of 4G home broadband plans.

How to get the £100 bill credit

We know – these tempting offers and bonuses can often seem too good to be true. Thankfully Shell's £100 bill credit couldn't be easier to access.

First of all, you need to sign up before April 27. Then, within 90 days you'll receive the credit automatically in your account – provided you haven't cancelled. All you need to do is make sure you pay the bills on time and it'll turn up like magic. Simple.

What other broadband deals are there?

Providing you've got a landline currently set up, there are plenty of options available.

For bargain-hunting speed freaks, Vodafone's Superfast 2 offers new customers average speeds of 63Mb for just £22.95 a month.

BT has also cut prices, with its 50Mb Fibre 1 package at an all-time low of £27.99 – plus an £80 BT reward card (basically a pre-paid Mastercard you can spend in store or online)

If you're after truly bargain broadband, Plusnet's £18.99 package offers 10Mb speeds with the added bonus of a £75 Plusnet reward card. You'll just have to do without those lovely fibre speeds.

Today's best fibre deals compared