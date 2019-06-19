Broadband and TV flash sale: there's a big treat in store with Sky's latest deals

What's the first company you associate with broadband and TV deals? We'd bet that the name that comes to most people's minds immediately is Sky (and BT for the rest of you, right?). Well the good news is that if you're currently trying to grab an all-singing all-dancing internet plus TV package this week, then Sky broadband deals are looking very good indeed.

That's because if you sign up to one of two great value Sky TV and broadband packages before 4pm this Friday, June 21, the telecommunications giant will sweeten the deal by chucking in a £100 pre-paid credit card that can be spent anywhere that Mastercard is accepted online or in-store. So basically £100 cash back in your pocket to spend on pretty much anything.

The packages up for grabs (and that you can claim by clicking here) both come with the same TV plan - that being Sky's 300 channel-strong 'Entertainment' selection - which includes:

All the usual Freeview stations

Premium channels such as Sky Atlantic, Sky One, MTV, Eurosport, Sky Sports Mix and more

Sky Q box allowing you to record up to 1,000 hours

Broadband boost - to put you in control of your family's screen time, access to flexible engineer visits, and daily line checks

So the only thing you need to choose is between Sky's standard ADSL broadband speeds, or whether you should upgrade to fibre for an extra £7 per month.

We have full details of both broadband deals below, but don't forget that if you're tempted then you need to act quickly to bag that £100 bonus.

And, quite honestly, we know that Sky's website isn't the easiest to use. So if you'd rather sign up for this deal on the phone and make sure that you're getting the best possible package, you can call 0800-014-2334 and place your order over the phone instead.

Sky's TV and broadband flash sale in full:

Sky Broadband Essential + Sky Entertainment TV | 18 months | 11Mb Avg speed | Landline incl. | £39.95 upfront | £42 per month + £100 pre-paid Mastercard

Kill two birds with one reasonably priced stone thanks to this Sky broadband deal. Bills of £42 per month get you home internet and loooooads of TV channels. Too many to handle? That's where the Sky Q box comes in to record what you're missing. DEAL ENDS AT 4PM ON FRIDAY, JUNE 21View Deal

Sky Broadband Superfast + Sky Entertainment TV | 18 months | 59Mb Avg speed | Landline incl. | £39.95 upfront | £49per month + £100 pre-paid Mastercard

This isn't your average fibre broadband plan - speeds are cranked up all the way to an average 59Mb. That means potential download speeds of more than 7 MB per second, seamless 4K streaming and more than enough bandwidth to cater for a household of internet-hungry folk. DEAL ENDS AT 4PM ON FRIDAY, JUNE 21View Deal

