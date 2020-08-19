Breath of the Wild 2 listing hints at a release date – here's why it could be true

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games coming to the console, but we haven’t heard much about it since its initial reveal at E3 2019.

A French retailer may know something we don’t, though, as a listing for the Breath of the Wild 2 collector’s edition was spotted online, which has now predictably been pulled.

The retailer WT&T listed the collector’s edition for €82.85 (about $100) along with a release date of December 31, 2020. A listing for the standard version of the game was also shown, which priced the game at €69.99. Naturally, these may just be placeholders, but a holiday release for one of Nintendo’s biggest games would make a lot of sense.

A link to the past

We tend to see a lot of erroneous listings go up online – some are flat out wrong, while others can prove to be fruitful, but this retailer at least has a bit of credibility behind it.

WT&T previously leaked the existence of The Witcher 3 on Switch well before it was officially announced, although we’d be surprised if they managed to get hold of the exact release date for Breath of the Wild 2.

In other related news, Amazon UK has hinted that Breath of the Wild 2 might not be the only Zelda game coming to Nintendo Switch. It looks like Zelda: Skyward Sword could also be on the way, which made its debut in 2011 for the Wii and also released on the Wii U eShop in 2016. The game made use of the Wii remote’s motion plus sensor, so it would be interesting to see how it might be adapted for Nintendo Switch.

2020 is going to be a bumper year for video game enthusiasts, with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X due this year. Nintendo has been quiet on potential releases, but recently announced a port of Pikmin 3 and a swathe of new indie games.