Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphone deals just hit their lowest price yet at Amazon

With excellent noise cancellation and that classic Bose sound, the QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones have stuck around as a fan favorite for a number of years now. That means they've largely stayed in their $300 - $349 price range over the last six months or so.

This weekend's Bose headphone deals, however, are dropping that price down to just $279 - the lowest price yet and one we've only seen over Black Friday last year. That means this is a fantastic opportunity to grab a set of powerful noise canceling headphones for a great price, and an especially welcome chance if you missed out on the seasonal sales.

If you're shopping in the UK, we've spotted a similar price drop on the silver Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs. You'll find them available for just £225 this weekend, only £5 more than their all-time low price in the Holiday sales.

We're rounding up these Bose headphone deals just below, but you'll find plenty more noise canceling headphone sales further down the page as well.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise canceling headphones | $349 $279 at Amazon

Save $70 on the powerful Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones, a drop to the lowest price we've seen on these Bose cans yet. This is going to be a popular offer, so don't hold on too long if you've had your eye on these headphones since they were last on sale over Black Friday.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise canceling headphones | £329.95 £225 at Amazon

UK shoppers can also get in on the action with this saving on the silver version of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones. Amazon has this saving listed from £329, but we've seen them stay closer to £260 over the last year. That said, this is still a great saving to grab if you're looking for prime noise cancellation.

