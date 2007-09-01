Format war: US & EU to have different results

The format war between HD DVD and Blu-ray could have different outcomes on different continents. According to Frank Simonis, chairman of the Blu-ray Disc Association (BDA), the USA and Europe could back different formats.

"Yeah it's certainly possible. We've seen in Japan that the war is almost over already. Blu-ray is well on top in East Asia. But it's perfectly conceivable that for instance Blu-ray might win in the US but HD DVD could be chosen in Europe."

Simonis made the comments in a very candid interview with Tech.co.uk at IFA 2007.

He also hinted that the format war could be all over in as little as 18 months, and he said in no uncertain terms that the HD DVD format is just not good enough for the demands of HD content.