Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deals live: just £699 at Microsoft

These Black Friday Surface Pro deals offer the brand new Surface Pro 7 for as little as £699, with configurations potentially saving you an amazing £375 on some of the higher-end models all before Black Friday. There's a range of specifications on offer here, with low prices on everything from cheaper everyday machines to high-end creative powerhouses, so be sure to check out the full spectrum of deals.

The Surface Pro 7 is the latest in Microsoft's lineup of 2-in-1 computers - boasting incredible processing speeds thanks to Intel's new 10-nanometer processors installed in even the cheapest specs you'll find on sale here. Even if the physical build and general set of features haven't changed much since the Pro 6 mode, you're getting a huge boost in raw power with this 2019 version. While the battery life can't compete with (far) less powerful machines, the handy fast-charge will keep you topped up on the go. Ultra-thin and amazingly portable, the Surface Pro range is ready for anything thanks to the Surface Pen and an incredibly light footprint.

What's more, you're also getting the Type Cover included in these Black Friday Surface Pro deals. Many retailers neglect to include this crucial aspect of the experience, so knowing you've got everything covered in one bundle is a nice bonus. You're getting a far cheaper price on the computer itself, and an otherwise pricey accessory included in the tag - the perfect recipe for a fantastic bundle deal. We've built the bundles below using the standard £124.99 Surface Pro Type Cover, but you can also upgrade to the Signature or Special Editions for an extra premium.

If you're looking for something with even more power, you'll want to take a look at this Surface Book 2 deal. For just £919 you can pick up a 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 with 8GB of RAM, a 7th gen i5 processor and a 128GB SSD - saving you £500! You can play with the exact specifications you're after and build your own perfect device, with that £500 saving transferring across each build.

Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deals at Microsoft

Surface Pro 7 | i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD | TypeCover | £923 £699 at Microsoft

Build this bundle with a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD and select a TypeCover and you can save £224 on your Surface Pro 7 deal. This configuration is perfect for powering through a range of everyday tasks and more demanding multi-tasking workflows with ease, taking advantage of a range of Surface-specific features.

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | TypeCover | £2,193 £939 at Microsoft

Choose this mid-range configuration for a more powerful processor, more RAM, and a bigger SSD for all-round stronger performance. If you're going to be switching between a larger range of high-powered apps and want a smooth experience with each of them, you'll want to take a look at models that meet at least this specification. Save £375 by upgrading to 16GB of RAM for just £1,148.99.

Surface Pro 7 | i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD | TypeCover | £1,573 £1,289 at Microsoft

This is the biggest spec you can put together in today's Surface Pro 7 deals. A massive 16GB of RAM with an i7 processor and the same 256GB SSD as before will take you through high-performance app switching with ease. Plus, you'll be able to store and access larger files and documents quickly and multitask across pretty much anything the tablet is capable of running.

There's plenty of Black Friday laptop deals to get your teeth into if the Surface Pro isn't taking your fancy. Plus, we've also got you covered for the best Black Friday iPad deals if you choose to go with Microsoft's rival brand. If you want to stick with the Surface Pro, you can find a range of great deals on different specs in our top picks of the best Surface Pro prices around.