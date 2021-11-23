Black Friday headphones deal: get 40% off the incredible Jabra Elite 85H

If you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones and don't want to shell out for the Sony WH-1000XM4, these excellent Black Friday deals on the Jabra Elite 85H are well worth checking out.
In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of the excellent over-ear headphones from $249.99 to $149.99, in an incredible Black Friday headphones deal that will save you $100.
Amazon has also reduced the Jabra Elite 85H in the UK, slashing the price from £279.99 to £169.99 - a huge saving of £110. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)
While neither of these deals bring the Jabra headphones down to the lowest price we've ever seen, they're still far cheaper than best-selling models like the Sony WH-1000XM4 - and you're still getting brilliant sound, active noise cancellation, and a comfy fit for your money.
Today's best Black Friday noise-cancelling headphones deals
Jabra Elite 85H:
$249.99 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $100 – If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM4, the Jabra Elite 85H are a great choice. For your money you're getting an incredibly long battery life of 41 hours, a balanced audio performance, and excellent call quality. They're also available in a range of colors to suit your style.
Jabra Elite 85H:
£279.99 £169 at Amazon
Save £110.99 – Available in four stylish colours, the Jabra Elite 85h offer excellent noise cancellation, a class-leading 41-hour battery life, terrific call quality, and well-balanced audio. This may not be the lowest price we've seen for these wireless headphones, but with a £110 saving, they're still a bargain. .
Everyone's talking about Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals this year, but the Jabra Elite 85H are a great option if you need something a little cheaper.
In our Jabra Elite 85H review, we lauded their class-leading battery life, terrific call quality, impressive noise-cancelling and understated style. In fact, the only area where they can't compete with the Sony is in their codec support - the WH-1000XM4 supports LDAC and AAC, while the Elite 85H only supports SBC and AAC, so you won't be able to enjoy hi-res audio files.
Saying that, you won't be disappointed with the audio quality if you're a casual listener. These noise-cancelling headphones sound well-balanced, and the accompanying app allows you to toggle through different audio presets to find the perfect sound for your music.
More Jabra Elite 85H deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Jabra Elite 85H from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
