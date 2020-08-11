BioShock 4 job listings suggests the game won't return to Rapture or Columbia

Forget underwater or flying cities: BioShock 4 seems like it'll be heading to a new setting. Several job listings have been posted by Cloud Chamber, the studio responsible for developing the next BioShock game, and they point towards a brand new location for the untitled next entry in the series.

The listings were spotted by Twitter user MauroNL (via IGN) who was quick to point out the job listing in question. "Several job listings ask: 'we want you to help us breathe life into a new and fantastical world.', which suggests the game having a new setting and not a return to Rapture or Columbia. 'Together, we will set the stage for a stunning narrative and systems-driven experience'."

While this clearly isn't a confirmation on where the game is – or isn't – set, it's difficult to come to any other conclusion than a new location. Here is another of the job descriptions listed which, among other things, seems to confirm that BioShock 4 will be a first-person shooter with immersive sim elements – as if there was any doubt.

"Develop an FPS combat paradigm that is accessible, satisfying, and allows for a high degree of player expression and experimentation within a highly reactive world," reads a Combat Designer job listing, "Look beyond direct conflict, accommodate various play-styles and design encounters that can be resolved through player ingenuity."

Sounds good to us.

BioShock 4 needs a change of setting

We know BioShock 4 has been in development since at least last year, and since it's still a little while away, we can expect it's coming to next-generation consoles. Other than that, there's not a great deal to go on, unless you count mentions in financial reports and various job listings.

BioShock could use a change of setting, though. Both Rapture and Columbia were clearly built around Irrational Games' own sensibilities and influences – and this new studio no doubt wants to put its own mark on the series.

The setting is the star of BioShock. Why not take us somewhere new?