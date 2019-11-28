Bills vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch today's Thanksgiving NFL football from anywhere

Thanksgiving football is here! And this year you’ll get to see the Dallas Cowboys go up against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium. This is a game you won’t want to miss as the Bills will be playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since 1994. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Bills vs Cowboys live stream regardless of where in the world you are and it's even FREE to watch in the US today with a simple online stream.

Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills - when and where? The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Buffalo Bills at the 100,000 AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kick-off time is set for 3.30pm local time, so that’s 4.30pm ET, 1.30pm PT, 9.30pm GMT or 8.30am AEDT Friday.

Dallas is going into today’s game 6-5 after losing 9-13 against the New England Patriots last week. Despite the fact that placekicker Brett Maher scored three field goals, the Cowboys just couldn’t get past the Patriots defense to secure a win. Dallas currently holds the top spot in the NFC East and a win against the Bills today could help make up for last Sunday’s defeat while taking the team’s head coach Jason Garrett out of the crosshairs.

Buffalo meanwhile is going into today’s game 8-3 and the Bills have managed to win their last two games against the Dolphins and the Broncos during week 11 and 12. During last Sunday’s game against the Broncos, placekicker Stephen Hauschka scored two field goals while Cole Beasley and John Brown both scored touchdowns. The Bills will have their work cut out for them during today’s game as the Cowboys currently lead the league in offense but Buffalo’s defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Whether you’re a Cowboys fan in Dallas, a Bills fan in Buffalo or just want to watch some football with your family this Thanksgiving - we’ll show you how to get a Cowboys vs Bills live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Bills vs Cowboys game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Cowboys vs Bills online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Bills vs Cowboys in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on CBS . The network will show the Cowboys vs Bills at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. CBS will also stream today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. You can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Having trouble justifying the cost of a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Bills in the UK

If you’re an avid American football fan trying to follow your favorite team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass . It should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! In fact, by way of a kind of Black Friday special, you can get a whole week of NFL Game pass for a mere 99p now! That's fantastic value, and will give you access to all this week's games for less than a pound. UK viewers will be able to watch the Cowboys vs Bills on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of today’s game at 9.30pm GMT on Sky Sports Action. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans that want to watch the Cowboys vs Bills on TV can do so on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of today’s game at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. However, if you’d prefer to stream this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered as it will also be showing today’s game. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Bills vs Cowboys in Australia for free