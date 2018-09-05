Big screen Honor 8X announced and coming soon to the US and UK

The Honor 8X has just been unveiled in China, and while that’s the only place it’s available right now, the company has confirmed that it will be arriving in other countries – including the US and UK – starting from October.

The highlight of the Honor 8X looks to be its 6.5-inch 1080 x 2340 screen, which should see it dwarf most handsets, as even the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 'only' has a 6.4-inch display.

It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and like so many other phones this year there’s a notch and very little bezel, leading to a 91% screen-to-body ratio. And it’s not just the front of the Honor 8X that has minimal wasted space, as at 7.8mm thick it’s no chunkier than necessary either.

It has a metal frame and a glass back, and that back is constructed from 15 layers of glass, causing light to dance across it, much like some other Honor handsets such as the Honor 10.

The Honor 8X has a shimmery glass back

Packed with power and a big battery

The phone also looks to have a reasonable amount of power, packing an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset (the same as you’ll find in the Huawei Mate 20 Lite) and 4GB or 6GB of RAM, putting it solidly in the mid-range.

There’s also a 20MP and 2MP dual-lens camera pairing on the back, a 16MP camera on the front, a big 3,750mAh battery, 64GB or 128GB of storage and a fingerprint scanner.

We don’t know exactly when the Honor 8X will go global or how much it will cost when it does, but in China it starts at ¥1399 (around $205/£160/AU$285) for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, rising to ¥1899 (roughly $280/£215/AU$385) for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.