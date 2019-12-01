Best Xbox bundle: Xbox One X with 7 games is great value ahead of Cyber Monday

There will be plenty of Xbox One X bundles trickling out in the Cyber Monday deals, but we're not sure that we'll see a better offer than this one from Currys.

Currys is offering an Xbox One X with a whopping seven additional games for just £299. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Xbox One X prices in your region.)

How are there that many games in one bundle? Well, the Gears of War Limited Edition Xbox One X bundle comes with the entire series of games. In addition to Gears 5's Ultimate Edition, you'll get download codes for Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 and Gears of War 4. That's a lot of third-person cover shooting. But Currys is also throwing in Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7 with its bundle, making for a total seven games to play on your new machine.

However, there's a slight catch, as the bundle has been so popular it's only available to click and collect in store.

If that's not enough, it comes with six months of Spotify Premium (new customer accounts only), like a lot of Currys' entertainment offers during the Cyber Monday period.

However, if there's not a Currys in your area – and you're prepared to spend £5 more – you may consider this great Xbox bundle from Argos instead, which comes with the brand new Star Wars game Jedi: Fallen Order, as well as one other game:

Why should you consider an Xbox One X, when Project Scarlett is on its way next year? Well, Microsoft still has a bunch of heavy hitters to come on the platform, including next year's Halo Infinite.

It really depends on how quickly you want to be an early adopter to a next-gen console. It can help to wait, in terms of price, availability and options. Besides, the Xbox One X is also a 4K Blu-ray player, another benefit of this particular console.

