Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2021: save on fitness trackers and smartwatches

This year's Prime Day deals are flooding in thick and fast, including some excellent Fitbit deals to help nudge you towards healthier habits. Amazon hasn't knocked cash off all the entire range, but the discounts really are great – wherever in the world you are.

If you're in the US, there are big savings on the feature-packed Fitbit Sense, the lightweight Fitbit Inspire 2, or the kid-friendly Fitbit Ace 2. For those in the UK, there's a great Prime Day deal on the stylish and versatile Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch.

If you can't see the Fitbit deal you want, we've also rounded up a list of other excellent fitness trackers and sports watch deals. We've tested and reviewed all of these ourselves, and can personally recommend them.

Here you'll find the best Fitbit deals for both the US and UK. You'll need a subscription to shop the official Amazon Prime Day sale. Fortunately, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial that will take you through Amazon Prime day sale and beyond.

Amazon Prime Fitbit deals in the US

Fitbit Sense: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $50 We were hoping for a good deal on Fitbit's top-end smartwatch, and Amazon has delivered. The Sense typically hovers around $280 these days, so this is a very nice saving, particularly since it comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $98.95 $59.99 at Amazon

Save £38.96 This is a huge saving onFitbit's super-slim fitness tracker. It very briefly dropped to the same price just before Christmas, but that deal only lasted a day so this is another opportunity to snap it up super cheap.

Fitbit Ace 2: $59.19 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $29.20 Fitbit has just launched a new version of its kids' fitness tracker, the Fitbit Ace 3, but the Ace 2 is still an excellent way to encourage your kids to get more active. It's almost half price for Prime Day, and we've not seen it drop below $40 before.

Amazon Prime Fitbit deals in the UK

Fitbit Versa 2: £147 £119 at Amazon

Save £28 Looking for a cheap Fitbit deal? The Fitbit Versa 2 usually hovers around the £140 mark on Amazon, and we've not seen it lower than £129 before, so this is a deal well worth snapping up. It's not the latest model (that would be the considerably more expensive Versa 3) but it's still a great buy.

More fitness tracker deals

If you haven't seen the Fitbit you wanted on Prime Day, don't worry – there are lots of other excellent fitness trackers and sports watches from big brands like Garmin.

There are also super cheap deals from Withings and Xiaomi, which offers fully-fledged smartwatches with a wealth of fitness tracking features that make a great alternative to a Fitbit if you're on a tight budget.

Prime Day fitness tracker deals in the US

Garmin Venu: $269.89 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 The Venu is one of Garmin's most striking smartwatches, thanks to its vivid AMOLED screen. The newer Venu 2 offers a couple more features, but this is still a top-notch device. It's been hovering around the $260 mark all year so far, and this Prime Day offer is the best genuine deal we've seen.

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $269.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $80 We're fans of the Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at TechRadar, so it's good to see such a big discount on it for Prime Day. This gray and silver model hit $219.99 just before Christmas, but this is the first time it's ever dipped below the $200 mark.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 The Vivofit Jr 3 is a fitness tracker for kids, built to take on the Fitbit Ace. Its regular asking price is pretty steep for a children's watch, but with this Prime Day deal, it's a lot easier to justify as a way to get the little ones more active.

Amazon Halo: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 Amazon's screenless fitness tracker monitors is gaining new features all the time, and should be a great investment, particularly at this price. It was slightly cheaper on Black Friday 2020, but if you missed out then, this Prime Day deal is the next best thing.

Prime Day fitness tracker deals in the UK

Withings Scanwatch: £275 £225.47 at Amazon

Save £49.53 When we reviewed this hybrid smartwatch last year, we were particularly impressed by its fitness features and classic design, but a little put of by its price. That's no longer an issue, as it's now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

Withings Steel HR: £169.95 £118.95 at Amazon

Save £51 This is a solid deal on a stylish hybrid fitness tracker, with essential health stats on a mini LCD screen set into its analog face. It was slightly cheaper than this back in 2019, but it's not been that cheap since.

Withings Steel HR Sport: £142.98 £117.23 at Amazon

Save £25.75 This special edition of Withings' smart hybrid fitness tracker can monitor 30 activities, estimate VO2 max, monitor sleep, and track day and overnight heart rate. Like the regular Withings Steel HR, its price dropped a little lower than this in June 2019, but only very briefly.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £12 This little fitness tracker was already great value, and this Prime Day deal makes it super cheap. Despite that, it's genuinely a great device (we were impressed in our tests) and a good alternative to a Fitbit at a fraction of the price.

