The best gaming TV accessories for your setup

If you've just bought the best gaming TV , now is the perfect time to buy the best gaming TV accessories. You've got the basics figured out – you have a great new TV and an awesome console to hook up to it – you can make things even better by picking up a few key accessories to make your gaming time even better.

We're thinking of things like better sound courtesy of a fancy soundbar or set of headphones, but also the little things like an HDMI 2.1 cable that matches up nicely to your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. There's also room for some nice aesthetics too such as a handy place to hang your headphones and some nice smart lighting to offset what's going on via the screen.

We haven't ignored comfort either, with options to help you sit back and relax for long gaming sessions.

Keep reading while we guide you through all your options for creating the best gaming setup possible under (and around) your TV.

Compact yet able to provide surprisingly potent blockbuster audio performance, the Sony HT-X8500 is a dream to use if you want simplicity yet great sound. Simply hook it up underneath your TV and your gaming time will sound infinitely better.

For a humble soundbar, the soundstage is remarkably wide even despite not offering a separate subwoofer. It might lack some finer features and upfiring drivers but everything else about the Sony HT-X8500 works very well. You won't have to worry about rearranging your living space either, unlike if you bought a set of surround sound speakers.

Thanks to Dolby Atmos support, it's great for watching movies when you're not playing a game too.

SteelSeries has a fantastic reputation for great sounding gaming headsets – and for good reason. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless is the best of the bunch even if it lacks the Arctis Pro's dedicated DAC.

SteelSeries has a fantastic reputation for great sounding gaming headsets – and for good reason. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless is the best of the bunch even if it lacks the Arctis Pro's dedicated DAC.

With detailed sound, you'll hear everything coming, whether that's a frantic bout of Warzone or you're trying to sneak your way around Resident Evil Village. The headset adds plenty of atmosphere with a lag-free and comfortable experience every virtual step of the way.

The only downside is it's a bit pricey for a solo sound experience – but for the dedicated gamer, it's worth the investment.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is expensive but delightful. It matches its lights with what's happening on screen providing you with a far more immersive experience than mostly anything else could offer. The best part is that it takes hardly any effort to set up.

With four HDMI inputs, you can accommodate all your consoles and more here with bursts of colour created during explosions and dramatic scenes. It's ideal for movies as well as gaming.

The only issue is that it's only just catching up with support for 120Hz based consoles, i.e. the PS5 and Xbox Series X. https://www.techradar.com/news/philips-hue-sync-box-finally-catches-up-with-120hz-tvs-but-with-a-4k-catch It's getting there though and will make a genuine difference to your experience.

The SecretLab Titan tops the best gaming chairs – it's wonderfully comfortable. Sure, you could use your sofa instead but the racing seat-style design means you feel more alert and ready to play than slouching on the couch.

The SecretLab Titan has an advanced base that means you can tilt the seat pan as well as the back so you get just the right fit for your body. There's a soft memory foam neck pillow too along with built in lumbar support that's adjustable.

It's expensive but a great way of having a more personalised seat for those intense gaming sessions.

Most of your devices should already come with an HDMI cable. In the case of the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, you'll want to use that cable as it's HDMI 2.1 and the best option for those consoles if you have an HDMI 2.1-capable TV.

For everyone else or if you need some spares, grab this cable. It's cheap and cheerful and fairly rugged. A braided cable design means it can withstand being pulled around a lot or sitting at an awkward angle for extended periods. It's not the most exciting of purchases, but it's a vital one.

If you simply want attractive lighting under your TV while you play and it doesn't need to sync up with the action, the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip is a great and affordable option.

It doesn't have the simplest of apps to use but it's very easy to set up and install at least, so you don't have to spend much time stressing.

Simply apply it underneath your TV and everything will look that touch nicer. You can use it instead of a main light giving you a nicer sense of ambience while you play. Ideal for spookier titles, especially if you change up the colour choice.

While you could grab any old headset stand to protect your headphones, we're quite partial to the Corsair ST100 RGB. It has a rim of RGB LED lighting that means the stand looks lovely in the dark. You can even coordinate it with your Corsair headset if you have one.

While you could grab any old headset stand to protect your headphones, we're quite partial to the Corsair ST100 RGB. It has a rim of RGB LED lighting that means the stand looks lovely in the dark. You can even coordinate it with your Corsair headset if you have one.

Alongside that are USB ports to charge your headphones or your phone or even something hooked up to your TV. It's sturdy too so there's no chance of it falling at an inopportune moment and it really is easier than dumping your headphones on the TV stand.