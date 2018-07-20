Best dating apps: straight, gay or bi, find love whatever your orientation

Back in the day dating services were considered by many as a last resort in the long, arduous hunt for love - and something of a shameful secret.

But fast-forward to 2018 and nowadays if you’re young (or not-so-young) free and single it’s weird if you don’t have Tinder, Bumble or the hottest new dating app around snuggled up between staples like Instagram and Deliveroo on your homescreen.

Now dating apps are more popular than ever, the demand for better experiences, better connections and more diversity is more important than ever. That’s why we’re here to help you before you begin your swiping spree. Take a look at our pick of the best dating apps - catering to a wide range of preferences and orientations.

We’d also like to add that we didn’t just look at the app stores to come up with this list, we also quizzed a wide range of dating app guinea pigs, from those who used them once and found a soulmate to those who use them regularly for everything from relationships to flings.

So whatever your preferences, and whatever you’re looking for, check out our selection of the best dating apps.