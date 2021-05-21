Best and worst fitness tech, and Google IO: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 65

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Stephanie Wood, Editor at Fit&Well, and Michael Sawh, a freelance journalist, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 65:

In this week's episode, we're talking about everything do with health and fitness. The podcast begins with our usual Big Question: what are some of the worst celebrity endorsements we've seen?

We also chat about what happened during the Google IO event, how Fitbit changed the game and whether the Apple Watch is really worth it. We also discuss the craziest CES fitness tech we've seen, the future of smart watches and fitness tech in general.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.