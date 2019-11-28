Bears vs Lions live stream: how to watch Thanksgiving NFL football 2019 from anywhere

We’ve reached week 13 of the 2019-20 NFL season and this Thanksgiving you’ll get to see the Detroit Lions go up against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. This is a game you won’t want to miss as this is the second consecutive season in which the Lions have hosted the Bears for their annual Thanksgiving game. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Bears vs Lions live stream regardless of where in the world you are and it's even FREE to watch in the US today with a simple online stream.

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions - when and where? The Detroit Lions will take on the Chicago Bears at the 65,000+ Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kick-off time is set for 12.30pm local time, so that’s 9.30am PT, 5.30pm GMT or 4.30am AEDT Friday.

Detroit has had a less than stellar season so far and the Lions are going into today’s game 3-7. The team began the season with a tie against the Cardinals followed by two wins against the Chargers and the Eagles. However, after that they only managed one win against the Giants 31-26 in week 8. The Lions may have the home field advantage during today’s game but it will likely be an uphill battle against their NFC North rivals the Bears. To make matters worse, if Detroit loses today’s game, their season will be over so expect the team to give it their all.

Chicago on the other hand, has had a slightly better season and the Bears are going into today’s game 5-6. The team started off the season strong with three wins during weeks 2,3 and 4 but unfortunately this was followed by a series of losses to the Raiders, Saints, Chargers and Eagles. Just as the Lions do, the Bears have a lot riding on this game and a win today will allow the team a chance at making a second consecutive postseason appearance.

Whether you’re a Lions fan in Detroit, a Bears fan in Chicago or just want to watch some NFL football with your family this Thanksgiving - we’ll show you how to get a Bears vs Lions live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Lions vs Bears game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Lions vs Bears online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Bears vs Lions in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this game as it airs on Fox and the network will begin its coverage of today’s Lions vs Bears game at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. You can also stream the game to your mobile devices using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry, as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Finding it difficult to justify paying for cable just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a number of different streaming services available that will let you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Lions vs Bears in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite American football team all the way to this year’s Super Bowl, then NFL’s International Game Pass should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! In fact, by way of a kind of Black Friday special, you can get a whole week of NFL Game pass for a mere 99p now! That's fantastic value, and will give you access to all this week's games for less than a pound. UK viewers will be able to watch today’s game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the Lions vs Bears on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event at 5pm GMT. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans looking to watch today’s Lions vs Bears game on their TV can do so on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. However, if you’d prefer to watch the game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered as it will also be showing today’s game. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Bears vs Lions in Australia for free