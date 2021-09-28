Battlefield 2042 PC beta specs require a beefy PC for the best settings

Battlefield 2042’s beta system requirements have finally been revealed, and while the minimum specs are pretty reasonable, some PC gamers may take issue with what EA and DICE are recommending to play the beta.

EA and DICE finally confirmed Battlefield 2042’s PC beta, with early access live from October 6 to 7 and open access beta spanning from October 8 to 10. It turns out, Battlefield 2042, like most other modern triple-A games, requires a solid PC build with pretty good hardware to run it smoothly as both companies have revealed.

Battlefield 2042 beta minimum requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 560

NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 560 RAM: 8GB

8GB VRAM: 4GB

4GB DirectX: 12

12 Storage: 100GB

Battlefield 2042 beta recommended requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT RAM: 16GB

16GB VRAM: 8GB

8GB DirectX: 12

12 Storage: 100GB SSD

The minimum system requirements are pretty reasonable for most PC gamers, since the NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti and AMD RX 560 are considered older budget GPUs for those not looking to maximize graphics and FPS. The Intel i5-6600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPUs are solid baselines but aren’t anything particularly taxing, and 8GB RAM is below standard for most gaming PCs.

Its the recommended system requirements that are a bit more demanding, however, as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT are meant to maximize 1080p performance and offer solid ray tracing performance. Both the Intel i7-4790 and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X are currently two of the best mainstream CPUs on the market. At least 16GB of RAM is considered a gaming standard, making it a decent hurdle to clear.

Battlefield 2042 pre-orders are currently live if the beta interests you enough to take the leap. Just have a serious gaming rig ready given the specs news today.