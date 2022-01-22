Bath vs Leinster live stream: watch free European Champions Cup rugby and from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Leinster scored one of the biggest ever Champions Cup victories in the last round of the competition, to put them on the brink of the knockouts. It's the final round of the pool stage, and you can read on as our guide explains how to watch a Bath vs Leinster live stream in the 2021-22 European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

Jamison Gibson-Park starred for the Irish province as they blew Bath away in the reverse fixture last month, scoring seven tries en route to a resounding 45-20 victory.

It's the type of scoreline the Bath faithful have seen far too often in what has been a miserable season in Somerset, but despite being winless so far in the Champions Cup, they're still on course for the consolation prize of a place in the Challenge Cup.

Leo Cullen's men were as ruthless as they were breathtaking in their 89-7 pasting of Montpellier in the previous round, with Josh van der Flier living up to his name with two tries and a highlights real of carries and tackles.

This could be another long afternoon home side, who have lost 10 of their past 12 meetings with the province, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Bath vs Leinster live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Bath vs Leinster: live stream European Rugby Champions Cup FREE in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that Bath vs Leinster is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday afternoon ahead of the 1pm kick-off, and you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. BT Sport is also showing Bath vs Leinster along with every single game from every single game of the European Rugby Champions Cup. Not in the UK right now? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location - more info below.

How to watch Bath vs Leinster FREE: live stream European Rugby Champions Cup in Ireland

Rugby fans based in Ireland can also watch Bath vs Leinster for FREE, with Virgin Media Two broadcasting the game, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream the action using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more.

How to watch European Champions Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad this weekend and try to access your usual domestic stream of the rugby, you'll find that you can't. This is because of something called geo-blocking, where rights restrictions stop the likes of All4 from streaming the game outside the UK.

To get around this, you could use a VPN, which allows you to virtually relocate your laptop, phone or streaming device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Bath vs Leinster anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN to watch sports coverage from abroad is very simple:

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for All4

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, head on over to the All4 website or app

How to watch Bath vs Leinster in Australia

Aussie rugby fans have a late night in store, with Bath vs Leinster set to kick-off at 12am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. beIN Sports has the rights to show the European Rugby Champions Cup Down Under. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial, plus Kayo's other vast sport offerings. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

