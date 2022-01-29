Barty vs Collins live stream: how to watch Australian Open women's final online

Audio player loading…

Little-known at the start of the tournament, Danielle Collins has catapulted herself into her first ever grand slam final, where the American faces world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in front of a raucous Melbourne crowd. They last met in Australia a year ago, and Collins pulled off an emphatic shock. Can she do it again? Here's how to watch a Barty vs Collins live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the 2022 Australian Open women's final absolutely FREE.

One of the hardest hitters in the game, the world No.30's sheer power left Iga Swiatek shell-shocked on Thursday. Forehand, backhand, the 28-year-old has been bludgeoning all in her path in Melbourne, and she won't be fazed by Barty.

Barty is certainly the favorite, though, but with that comes an enormous amount of pressure, especially as she's in line to become the first home-grown Aussie Open champion since Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

Barty's one of the most intelligent and versatile players on the circuit, and she'll need all of her nouse to cope with Collins' muscular style.

Who will get their hands on the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup? Watch all the drama unfold by following a Barty vs Collins live stream at the Australian Open 2022.

The Australian Open final between Barty and Collins gets underway at 7.30pm AEDT on Saturday evening. Aussie tennis fans can tune in without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Barty vs Collins live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Barty vs Collins from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including estimated start times and broadcast details.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Barty vs Collins from anywhere

How to watch Australian Open final: live stream Barty vs Collins in the US

How to watch Barty vs Collins: live stream Australian Open final in Canada

Those timings also apply in Canada, where tennis fans have a late night in store - but this being the Australian Open final, it'll be well worth it. Barty vs Collins starts at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. In Canada, you can watch Barty vs Collins on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Australian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Australian Open final: live stream Barty vs Collins in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK can watch Barty vs Collins at 8.30am GMT on Saturday morning. The Australian Open final is being shown on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £29.99 for your first year - down from £59.99 for a limited time! Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like the upcoming Winter Olympics, snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Australian Open final: live stream Barty vs Collins in New Zealand