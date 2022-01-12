Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Supercopa de España from anywhere

Audio player loading…

New Barcelona boss Xavi will be hoping to move one step closer to claiming the first trophy of his reign as his side take on their staunch rivals Real Madrid in this overseas El Classico Spanish Sup Cup clash. Follow our guide to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream and catch all the Spanish Super Cup semi-final football action wherever you are.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream Date: Wednesday, January 12 Kick-off time: 10pm AST, 8pm CEST / 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 12.30am IST (Thur) / 6am AEDT (Thur) / 8am NZDT (Thur) Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) FREE live stream: SBS On Demand (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free Elsewhere: BT Sport (UK) / ESPN Plus (US)

After a disastrous start to the season, Barcelona have improved under Xavi's stewardship and now find themselves in sixth place in La Liga, however their preparations for this cup showdown haven't been ideal. The Catalans were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Granada over the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are meanwhile sitting pretty at the top of La Liga with Los Blancos demolishing Valencia 4-1 in their previous game and come into this glamour fixture as the clear favourites.

Taking place at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia, either Athletic Bilbao or Atletico Madrid lie in wait for the winners of this final four clash. El Classico matches rarely disappoint, so read on for how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream right.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Australia for FREE

free-to-air SBS The Spanish Supercopa semi-finals will be shown in Australia on free-to-air SBS where you can catch a free live stream. Coverage of this El Classic matchup is set to begin ten minutes before kick-off at 5.50am AEDT early on Wednesday morning. This means that Aussie viewers can also make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to catch the match on a wide range of devices every day. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this clash between these two Spanish footballing rivals online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are. It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga in the UK

BT Sport While La Liga TV has the UK broadcasting rights for Spanish league matches in the UK, this cup clash will be broadcast on BT Sport. This massive Spanish Super Cup clash will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT, ahead of an 7pm GMT kick-off. Don't forget that you don't have to be a BT customer to watch. The provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're a BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Spanish Super Cup football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Get a Spanish Super Cup live stream in the US

ESPN Plus Sports TV giant ESPN having inked a deal for eight years of exclusive coverage of Spanish football in the States making it the only place to watch La Liga and Supercopa de España matches. Games are set to be streamed in English and Spanish on the ESPN Plus streaming service, while a number of select matches will also be aired on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. This match is set to be shown on both ESPN and Desportes as well as via online service ESPN Plus, with coverage starting five minutes before kick-off at 1.55pm EST/ 10.55am PST. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Canada?

While live coverage of La Liga is taken care of in Canada, with English-language TSN and French-language RDS , that's not the case for the Spanish Super Cup, with no Canadian broadcaster set to show today;'s game in Saudi Arabia. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. Any Australians away in Canada should watch the free live stream on SBS On-demand.

Sadly it doesn't currently look like any broadcaster will be catering for Kiwis for this Spanish Super Cup semi-final, with no network in the region confirmed to be showing the game live. There is the option of making use a VPN as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is showing the game and then go from there. Any Australians away in New Zealand should watch the free live stream on SBS On-demand.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in India