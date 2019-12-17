Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch El Clásico 2019-20 online from anywhere

While it's fair to say neither of these two fierce rivals have so far been at their best this season, they nevertheless find themselves once again at the top of La Liga with little to separate between the two rivals. It's a match with a huge bearing on this year's title race - make sure that you don't miss a moment of the action by reading on to discover how to get a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream.

Barcelona come into the match having had their seven-match winning streak in all competitions brought to a halt on Saturday by Real Sociedad who held them to a 2-2 draw. Zinedine Zidane's Madrid couldn't capitalise on Barca's slip up however, after only managing a 1-1 draw in Valencia to keep them level on points on 35 but in second spot on account of goal difference.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream - where and when This key La Liga clash takes place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, this Wednesday, December 19 with kick-off at 8pm CET local time. So that's a 7pm GMT start in the UK and a 2am ET, 11am PT kick-off in the US, and a 6am AEDT start on Thursday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

Ousmane Dembélé and Brazilian midfielder Arthur are both ruled out for Barca through injury with Ivan Rakitic set to retain his place in the starting line up.

Real are set to welcome back Mendy after suspension but Marcelo remains on the wounded list and will miss out.

Barcelona go into the game as favourites with the bookies, perhaps thanks to home advantage and having had an additional day of rest to prepare, but El Clásico matches are anything but predictable and Real will go into the match fancying their chances.

Watch all the drama unfold as it happens with our Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream guide below. To find out how to watch the rest of the season's games, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 La Liga football season.

Use a VPN to watch El Clásico from outside your country

Further down this page, you'll discover how to watch El Clásico football in the likes of the UK, US, Canada and Australia. It's even free in some places. You can generally tune in on TV or online.

But if you go to watch La Liga online from overseas, you'll quickly discover an obstacle - geo-blocking. That means you won't be able to watch the stream unless either you i) find some dodgy feed from Reddit (which we strongly don't advise), or ii) use a VPN (which we do, and it's really easy as well).

How to stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the UK for FREE!

Premier Sports has emerged as the long-term home of live coverage of La Liga. Premier Sports is available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum. As well as boasting La Liga, the service is also home to live coverage of Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie. Coverage of tonight's game begins on Premier Sports 1 at 7pm. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch El Clásico as per above, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch El Clásico: US live stream

International pay-TV sports specialist BeIN Sport has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 including El Clasico. It's exclusive, too, so that's the subscription you'll need if you want the legal way to watch La Liga. Subscribing also means you can watch via the BeIN Sports Connect app. BeIN Sport can be accessed via most cable providers, but can also to TV streaming services such as FuboTV and Sling, They also carry free trials, so worth checking out of you're a cord cutter and proud. Kick-off for this clash of the big Spanish rivals is at 2am ET, 11am PT in the US.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Canada

Much like South of the border, BeIN Sports is where all the La Liga action will be shown in Canada this season. So that's the BeIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a BeIN or Fubo log-in all the same. Kick-off for this crucial match in Canada is 2am ET, and 11am PT.

How to live stream El Clásico in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Kick-off for this match is 6am AEDT on Thursday morning.

From even a cursory glance at the rest of this article, you can probably guess who's showing La Liga football in New Zealand. That's right...our old friends BeIN Sports. In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's a 7am NZST kick-off on Thursday morning for those looking to tune in from New Zealand.