Bank holiday sales 2018: get great deals on tech, TVs, laptops and more

Enjoying the summer sales? Well we expect them to go out with a bang with the final Bank Holiday sales rolling into Deals Town this weekend. And just like every Bank Holiday, Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, we're here to point you in the direction of the very finest deals.

So if you're after a new TV, a special price on a smart home device, a console bundle, a cheap phone contract or maybe something for the garden (it's totally not too late to buy a barbecue by the way) then we'll help you out below.

When do the bank holiday sales start?

The next bank holiday technically starts Monday August 27th in the UK. That doesn't mean that's when the sales begin though. They'll really get going a few days before on the Friday. Amazon has actually kicked off a week long sale already though with fresh deals on promotion until July 29th. We'll keep this page updated throughout the long weekend. A word of warning though, the best bank holiday deals will be made available on a first come, first served basis, so don't leave it until the last minute to check out the deals - it might be too late!

We've been busy digging through the early deals to bring you lots of TechRadar-friendly deals on the latest tech. But we're keeping a savvy eye out for plenty of other deals types too. so you might want to check out the excellent 'Big Red Event' over at Argos, or if you're after a bit of home improvement, you'll discounts on multiple categories at Wickes. Not to be outdone, you'll find plenty of similar discounts over at B&Q too.

We had advance warning on many discounts from the big retailers, so we're in a great position to bring you the most up-to-date selection of the best offers. If you'd prefer to dig out a discounted treasure of your own, you'll find links to the big stores that are having a August bank holiday sale below with deal highlights just underneath. To stay tuned on all our regular deal updates, bookmark our deals page or follow us over on Twitter.

The retailers below are where we've been finding the biggest and best discounts so far this weekend.

Amazon : great discounts on Amazon devices and more.

great discounts on Amazon devices and more. Argos : cheaper items for your garden and lots of tech inside you home.

cheaper items for your garden and lots of tech inside you home. Currys : another huge clearance of TVs, fridges, laptops and much more.

another huge clearance of TVs, fridges, laptops and much more. Sky TV: available from just £20 a month or £35 with broadband too.

available from just £20 a month or £35 with broadband too. Now TV: save up to 50% on Sky cinema or Entertainment packages.

save up to 50% on Sky cinema or Entertainment packages. AO : going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals.

going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals. B&Q : time for a bit of home improvement or a new BBQ?

time for a bit of home improvement or a new BBQ? boohoo: The UK fashion retailer has been having a sale every day at the mo.

The UK fashion retailer has been having a sale every day at the mo. John Lewis : home, fashion and electricals with a price match to boot.

home, fashion and electricals with a price match to boot. Tesco Direct : toys, electricals, appliances, outdoor items and more.

toys, electricals, appliances, outdoor items and more. Very : home, tech, outdoors, fashion and more.

home, tech, outdoors, fashion and more. eBay : discounts on pretty much every category.

discounts on pretty much every category. ebuyer : fresh discounts on the best laptops and TVs.

fresh discounts on the best laptops and TVs. Zavvi : discounted games, consoles and limited edition blu-rays.

discounted games, consoles and limited edition blu-rays. Jessops : cheap cameras, lenses and accessories for all.

cheap cameras, lenses and accessories for all. Dyson: get a discounted vacuum cleaner from the best of the best.

Keep scrolling to see our selected highlights across loads of different categories below. But if you're after something specific that's not included below, you'll probably find it in one of our other regular updated deals hubs. We've got a massive list of super cheap TV deals, or maybe it's time for a new cheap laptop? If gaming's your thing and you're looking for a new console we've got you covered for a cheap PS4, or maybe Xbox One deals, or maybe you're after a Nintendo Switch bundle? We've seen some fantastic mobile phone deals too. Bank holidays are also usually a great time to get a cheaper Sky TV deal.

Our Top 10 bank holiday sale deals:

Philips hue Starter Kit and Google Home Mini £149 at Currys

Acer Aspire 3 laptop bundle £289.99 at Argos

Amazon Echo £69.99 at Amazon

Originally £90 this is an excellent discount on the Echo smart speaker. We'd go for this version over the smaller Echo Dot as the speaker packs more of a punch, making it far superior as a music player.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit £50.99 at 365games

While most are is still charging the original £60 Nintendo Labo price, UK gaming specialists 365games.co.uk has knocked down the price a hefty amount just one week after release. Don't forget you need a Nintendo Switch console to enjoy this new interactive toy that you and the kids can build together.

NES Classic Mini £49.99 at Amazon

The original batch of NES Mini console sold out pretty much straight away at launch, with stock proving impossible to find at the proper price - eBay resellers had a field day. We're super excited to see a new wave of stock at the original £49.99 price though.

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription | £31.99 at CDKeys

This is the cheapest PlayStation Plus deal in the UK for a 12-month subscription with other retailers only knocking a few quid off the £49.99 RRP. CDKeys will send you a digital PSN code straight away, so you don't even have to wait for delivery. We've been using the site for years for PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold codes and game codes and we're not surprised to see it with the cheapest price as it has great form.

Save 49% on Express VPN and get 3 months free

If you've been considering a VPN for a while this is TechRadar's #1-rated service. Express VPN is ideal for changing your location and keeping your internet usage private. Fans of the US version of Netflix especially love this VPN. Better yet, there's a 30 day money back guarantee.

Lenovo Yoga Book 2-in-1 laptop - £349.99 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 14-inch CB3-431 £199 at AO

Bank holiday TV deals

Hisense H60NEC5600UK 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £649 | AO

An unbelievable price for a 60-inch TV with smart features and a 4K HDR display. This was originally an already-decent £799, so we're surprised to see the price go this low. You only have to look at the other prices in the size category to see what a huge saving this Hisense TV deal provides even before today's discount.

Hisense H43A6250UK 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £359 | Argos

This is a new model from Hisense and the reviews have been strong too. You're getting a 4K screen with HDR features, which is great news for gamers with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Movie/TV fans can enjoy the same high quality visuals via the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

LG 43UJ630V 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Now £389 | Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap 43-inch 4K TV deal but don't fancy the Hisense models, how about this discounted LG TV? Despite the super low cost you're still getting a 4K HDR screen and a rich selection of Smart TV apps like Netflix, iPlayer and Amazon Video. At £40 less than its regular price, this is certainly one to consider for LG fans.

Philips 55PUS6262 55-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV | Now £479 | Argos' ebay

The Ambilight TV prices have been all over the price this year, but this is a great deal on this model. Amazon also has a few more discounted Ambilight models. Ambilight TVs are excellent for adding extra ambiance to your movies as colour radiates out from the sides of the TV onto nearby walls, matching the on-screen action.

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV | £599 | Amazon

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large.

Hisense H60NEC5600UK 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £649 | AO

Samsung UE65MU6220 65-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £799 | Amazon

If you're after a 65-inch TV from the classic Samsung brand it'll cost you more than the Hisense models above, but this is a beaut of a 4K smart TV for well under a grand. It's also a curved-screen model, which makes this price all the more special.

LG OLED65B8PLA 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV | Now £2499 | Currys

Now £1500 cheaper! Currys has just knocked a huge amount off this gorgeous OLED TV model. OLED TV prices are considerably more expensive than regular LED 4K TV deals for sure, but they offer the best screens in the business. So if you want the best possible category of TV for 4K and HDR, then OLED's the way to go.

Bank holiday laptop deals

HP Stream 14-inch laptop £169 at AO.com

Looking for a stylish cheap laptop deal? The HP Stream models are a popular choice in both blue and purple formats and this is a great back to school laptop as it comes with a year of Microsoft Office 365 access along with 1TB of cloud storage.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 14-inch CB3-431 £199 at AO

ACER CB3-131 11.6-inch Chromebook £199.97 at Currys

If you're happy to say goodbye to Windows and take advantage of the very capable Google/Android ecosystem services for basic laptop needs this 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a respectable 9-hour battery life. Shame about the small 16GB hard drive, but you can always expand with a portable drive or USB.

Acer Aspire 3 laptop bundle £289.99 at Argos

Lenovo Yoga Book 2-in-1 laptop - £349.99 at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 320-15ISK £399.99 at ebuyer

You can save £70 today on this Lenovo laptop deal with free delivery. This Idepad comes loaded with some powerful spec built around fast-loading and multitasking. There's an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

HP 250 G6 i7 Laptop £519.99 at ebuyer

For well under the usual £675 asking price you can get a laptop deal with some serious spec. This HP has a powerful i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB of SSD storage.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptop £599.99 at Microsoft

There's a £50 saving to be had today on this gaming laptop deal over at the Microsoft store. The Dell Inspiron 7000 is one of the best value gaming laptops around, so we're always happy to see a discount. Especially when it's packed an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1050 graphics card.

Surface Pro with Type Cover £649.99 at Amazon

This is a massive discount considering prices elsewhere. Currys is charging £100 more for the tablet alone and Amazon has thrown in the pricey Type Cover (the attachable keyboard) for free too!

Asus FX503VM gaming laptop £779.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £120 off this very capable gaming laptop. You're getting a slick 120Hz Full HD screen, i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256SSD and a Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. All of which adds up to a laptop that'll have a crack at any game with some decent settings too.

Asus Strix GL503VM gaming laptop £799 at AO

This is arguably the most powerful gaming laptop going for under £1000 in the UK right now. There's a GTX 1060 graphics card teamed with a 7th-gen i5 quad core processor and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Storage is excellent too with a 256GB SSD and a whopping 2TB hard drive. That's more than enough spec and fast-loading storage to run VR games too.

Bank holiday Amazon devices sale

Amazon Echo £69.99 at Amazon

Fire TV (4K) with Alexa voice remote £54.99 at Amazon

You can save £15 today on the regular price of the Fire TV 4K dongle. This is essentially a 4K upgrade over the Fire TV Stick allowing you to stream 4K content. Netflix in 4K is the more expensive tier you may need to upgrade too, while Amazon Prime's 4K content comes at no extra charge. You could always sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial to check out the video streaming service and free next day delivery options for thousands of items on Amazon.co.uk.

Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99, now £34.99 at Amazon

TP-LINK WiFi Smart Plug: £29.99 now £17.49 at Amazon

Compatible with the Echo's Alexa smart assistant and also Google Assistant this smart plug has been a big hit since smart speakers have taken off. This is a fantastic price too at almost half price.

Kindle Paperwhite: £109.99 , now £89.99 at Amazon

This is the best value Kindle on the market with a superior screen to the cheapest model and a back-light for night-time reading. If you've never owned a Kindle, this is one we'd start with to get you going.

Amazon Echo Show: £199.99 , now £119.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Plus and Philips Hue bulb: £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a massive £45 of this enhanced msart speaker and thrown in a free Philips Hue smart bulb too. Unlike the other Echo speakers, this has a smart home hub inside that can act as a bridge (something you usually need a buy separately) to connect the Philips Hue bulbs so you can control them via the app or voice commands.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99, now £39.99 at Amazon

An amazing price for a tablet of this quality. It lacks a HD screen, but for all your other basic activities you won't find better for less money.

Amazon Fire HD 10 | £149.99 now £119.99

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: £99.99, now £79.99 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: £129.99, now £99.99 at Amazon

Gaming bank holiday sales

NES Classic Mini £49.99 at Amazon

Xbox One X Gold Rush Edition with Battlefield V £449.99 at Very

This upcoming limited edition Xbox One X bundle deal comes with a new style of console with a cool gold to black fade on top. Better yet it comes with a free copy of Battlefield V: Deluxe Edition which would set you back an eye-watering £70 if bought separately.

Xbox One X | Crash Bandicoot Trilogy | Forza 7 | Halo 5 | £449.99 at Amazon

Similar to the deal above but swapping out Sea of Thieves for Forza Motorsport 7 - an excellent and gorgeous racer. So if you do want something to really put the new 4K HDR console through its paces, this is the one to go for.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Xbox One £11.99 at CDKeys

PUBG is available at a super cheap price this weekend. Better yet, in addition to a code for the game, CDKeys.com is throwing in a free download code for Assassin's Creed: Unity.

Bank holiday broadband deals

BT Superfast Fibre Unlimited | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £29.99pm

BT remains the most popular broadband provider around, and not only because of its familiar brand. Its best value fibre broadband plan combines incredible 50Mb average speeds, free connection and a £100 pre-paid Mastercard. Standard broadband costs £5 less a month . Total cost of 18 months £549.81 Buy this broadband deal from BT

Sky Fibre Unlimited | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | £9.95 delivery | £25 per month+ £100 prepaid Mastercard

Sky's latest promotion is an absolute cracker, and brings its fibre optic internet prices down to effectively less than £20 per month - and thus the cheapest on the market. That's thanks to the £100 prepaid card that you can spend anywhere in store or online that Mastercard's accepted, and impressive £25 per month monthly payments. Total cost over 18 months £359.95 (effective cost) Get this great value Sky fibre broadband deal

Virgin Media VIVID 50 | 12 months | 54Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £27 per month

Virgin Media's most affordable super fast fibre optic broadband just got even cheaper - it now costs £27 per month for those rapid 54Mb average internet speeds. Weekend calls are included and the upfront cost has now been knocked on the head, too. Only around 60% of the UK can get Virgin broadband though, so use our postcode checker above to see if you qualify. Total cost of 12 months £324 View this broadband deal from Virgin Media - or call 0808-281-2998 to order by phone

Bank holiday mobile phone deals

Motorola Moto G6: £239.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

It's one of the best low-cost smartphones around, and for those looking for great features for a small outlay look no further. You get dual rear cameras and a full HD display while also saving almost £40.View Deal

More great bank holiday sale picks

Fitbit Alta HR £119.99 at Amazon

This is one of the most popular fitness trackers in the Fitbit range thanks to its discrete lightweight design, built-in heart-rate monitor and low cost. And Amazon has knocked £19 off the price for the bank holiday sales too.



Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watch £129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a fitness tracker with a more traditional watch design then this deal is for you. Amazon has knocked £30 off this Fitbit today but stock is already running low. This price is currently available on the black and plum versions in small and large sizes.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 £149 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £30 off the very popular Ring Video Doorbell 2. This smart doorbell allows you to speak with people at the door (and see them) on your phone, tablet or PC.

Google Home: £129, now £99 at Currys

You certainly won't find this deal on Amazon as it's a direct rival to the Echo smart speaker range. The Google Assistant speaker is arguably much better thanks to Google's powerful well of knowledge and this speaker is great for music too.

Google Home Mini: £49 , now £39 at Currys

boohoo Holiday shop from £3

This ever-popular online fashion retailer enjoys a sale on most weekends, but there are some huuuuge savings this weekend with loads of holiday items available from just £3 in the boohoo sale. So if your wardrobe needs an update for summer this is a great chance to do it for less. The sale includes thousands of items in both women's and men's categories.

Save 49% on Express VPN and get 3 months free

If you've been considering a VPN for a while this is TechRadar's #1-rated service. Express VPN is ideal for changing your location and keeping your internet usage private. Fans of the US version of Netflix especially love this VPN. Better yet, there's a 30 day money back guarantee.

