AWS: Innovate Quickly

The media value chain consists of three links or steps - content production, media supply chain and asset management, and distribution. All three of these steps include content creators of all kinds and they require media and entertainment workflows that place first-rate media in the hands of consumers.

With this in mind, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has come up with solutions that help customers create faster, smarter, and more agile workflows across the entire value chain and across all kinds of media - video, audio, text, and images. Not only this, but customers can also take advantage of reduced constraints, increased efficiency, and new opportunities to delight viewers and drive new revenue.

These solution bundles include well-architected and vetted AWS services. They are serverless, require a simple one-click deployment process, as well as being designed to address specific M&A requirements, such as cloud video editing, VFX workstations, media2cloud, live streaming, video-on-demand, and so on.

Download the Innovate Quickly eBook to learn about these solutions in detail, as well as how you can: