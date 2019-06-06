Australia vs West Indies live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Defending champions Australia continue their Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign today in Nottingham against a West Indies side that also enjoyed a routine victory in their opening fixture. You can watch the match no matter where you are in the world by using our guide below to getting an Australia V West Indies live stream.

Live stream Australia vs West Indies - where and when Match 10 is Thursday's only game and takes place at Trent Bridge, home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST. For Antipodean viewers that's an evening start of 7.30pm AEST while Windies fans can cheer on their side from 5.30am Eastern Time.

Australia’s first action of the tournament saw them ease past Afghanistan in routine fashion with a seven wicket victory in Bristol on Saturday. Efficient bowling from Aussie duo Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa saw them limit their opponents to just 207 in 38.2 overs, while David Warner led his side to victory with 91 balls to spare by clocking up a confident 89 not-out.

West Indies' mix of fluid batting and aggressive bowling at the same ground on Friday saw the resurgent side also run out as seven wicket victors as they dispatched Pakistan in clinical style. The thrashing saw the two-time World Cup winners snuff out their opponents for just 105 in 21.4 overs with some blistering bowling, while Chris Gayle smashed 50 from just 34 early balls including three sixes to set up the win.

Trent Bridge traditionally tends to be a high scoring ground and should suit two teams with key batsmen already in confident form. A small ground with a flat pitch, winning the toss could prove key here. Match 10 is shaping up to be one of the tournament's most anticipated games. You'll be able to watch it from anywhere in the world if you follow our Australia Vs West Indies live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India, we've got all the details about who is broadcasting the game in your region below.

If you're outside of your home country and looking to watch the action you'll likely find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. However, by using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without needing to resort to an unreliable feed from an illegal website.

How to watch the game in Australia

Well this is, as they say, a right touch. All of Australia's 2019 World Cup games are going to be showing via Channel 9 and the 9 Now app. That means it's completely free. So the only thing you need worry about now is staying awake for the whole thing, as it's due to start at 10.30pm AEST. For all other matches, you'll need to rely on Fox Sports or a Kayo Sports Package. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to live stream Australia vs West Indies in New Zealand

Sky has the exclusive broadcast rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. For Kiwis tuning in to the match in the hope of seeing their neighbouring rivals slip up, the game starts at 9.30pm NZST. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to stream Australia vs West Indies live in the UK

Sky Sports have the exclusive rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, so you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and the forthcoming Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from home you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming the action as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Australia vs West Indies is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch Australia vs West Indies: US live stream