Australia vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Australia will be looking to get back on track today after getting outplayed by India's batsmen in their defeat on Sunday - weather permitting, of course. Pakistan meanwhile have steadied the ship, putting behind them their abject showing in their opening match against the West Indies to notch up a clinical 14-run win over hosts and tournament favourites England.

The two teams now meet each other at The County Ground in Taunton for today's 2019 Cricket World Cup showdown. No matter where you are in the world you can watch the match by using our guide below to getting a Australia vs Pakistan live stream.

Live stream Australia vs Pakistan - where and when Today's match takes place today at The County Ground in Taunton, the regular home of Somerset County Cricket Club. The pitch's spinning nature has seen it dubbed Ciderabad, so it could well suit Pakistan. Play begins at 10.30am BST. That's a 2.30pm Pakistan Standard Time start, while for those tuning in Down Under, play begins at 7.30pm AEST in the evening.

Pakistan are once again living up to their reputation as cricket's most unpredictable team. From shocking against the Windies to pulling off a shock against England, it's near impossible to forecast what version of the team will turn up against Australia. With such commanding displays from the likes of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Hafeez against England they're unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination for this match.

Despite coming into this one on a loss, it's far from doom and gloom for one of the tournament favourites Australia. Steve Smith's batting form has been one of the highlights of the World Cup so far, while the continued improvement of gloveman Alex Carey at the crease will also be a source of encouragement for the Aussies.

A crucial match for both teams lay ahead and one you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Australia vs Pakistan live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

For cricket fans in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the match in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website.

How to watch a live stream of today's match in Australia

All of Australia's 2019 World Cup games are going to be showing via Channel 9 and the 9 Now app. That means it's completely free. So the only thing you need worry about now is staying awake for the second innings (and getting up on Thursday), as it's due to start at 7.30pm AEST Wednesday evening. For all other matches, you'll need to rely on Fox Sports or a Kayo Sports Package. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Australia vs Pakistan is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to stream Australia vs Pakistan live in the UK

Sky Sports is the exclusive rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, so you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's tournament but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and the forthcoming Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months Not in the UK for this game? If you're travelling away from the UK you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were back in Blighty.

How to watch the game in New Zealand

Sky hold the exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin for today's match at 9.30pm NZST. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is your best bet.

How to watch Australia vs Pakistan: US live stream