Australia vs India live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

Cricket fans are in a treat this holiday season, as two of the world's best teams are playing the 2nd Test of a five-match series that's already given us some truly spectacular moments. Follow our guide as explain how to get an Australia vs India live stream and watch the 2nd Test cricket match online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Australia vs India live stream: 2nd Test Dates: Saturday, December 26 to Wednesday, December 30 Start time: 10.30am AEDT / 5am IST / 11.30pm GMT Venue: MCG, Melbourne Live stream: Kayo Sports (AUS) / SonyLIV (India) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

As the action moves from Adelaide to Melbourne, the hosts are out to a 1-0 series lead having skittled India in their second innings for an unfathomable 36 all-out to win by eight wickets. It's the kind of score you wouldn't even expect in pub league levels, let alone from Virat Kohli's famous Men in Blue.

Incidentally, it'll be the only Test Kohli plays in the series, with India's regular skipper now off on paternity leave following the birth of his first child. That means Ainkya Rahane will captain a side now under immense pressure to bounce back at the MCG, where the 2nd Test takes place from Saturday, December 26 to Wednesday, December 30 in Australia.

The Aussies will still be missing one of their own top players, though, with usual opener David Warner set to miss the 2nd Test after having to leave the team's 'bio-secure bubble' for treatment to a groin injury. Paceman Sean Abbott has also suffered the same fate. Limited numbers of fans will be allowed to attend the 2nd Test in Melbourne, however, as was the case in Adelaide.

With Australia no doubt keen to turn the screw on their rivals and India desperate to bounce right back, it's set to be a festive feast of cricket action - so read on as we explain how to get an Australia vs India live stream and watch the 2nd Test cricket match online today.

How to watch Australia vs India 2nd Test from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream Australia vs India 2nd Test cricket anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to live stream Australia vs India: watch the 2nd Test cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this Test series is Fox Sports and the match starts on Saturday, December 26 at 10.30am AEDT local time. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

Australia vs India live stream: how to watch 2020's 2nd Test cricket online

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has exclusive broadcast rights to the Men In Blue's T20I clashes Down Under. The 2nd Test between Australia vs India starts at 5am IST in India on Saturday, December 26 and coverage will be split across its Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) linear channels, with play opening at similar times every day. Coverage will also be available in full via Sony's over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch premium cricket action without signing up for a lengthy contract. Anyone wanting to watch their subscription coverage overseas can easily do so, too - you just need to go down the VPN route as above.

Australia vs India live stream 2nd Test: how to watch cricket online in the UK

While Sky Sports has the rights to England's current tour of South Africa, BT Sport has exclusive rights to India's tour of Australia. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. Because of time difference, BT's coverage starts late Christmas Day on Friday, February 25 and is scheduled to roll into the early hours of Saturday morning. Similar times are scheduled for all five days, but check your local TV listings if you want to be sure as sport has had its fair share of last minute changes in 2020! If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Australia vs India 2nd Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ and this series is no different, with the country's version of Sky Sports airing Australia vs India. The first balls of the each day's Australia vs India Test action are scheduled to be bowled at around 11.30am NZDT from Saturday, December 26 to Wednesday, December 30. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier.

How to get a Australia vs India 2nd Test live stream and watch the cricket in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you'll need to head if you want to watch this Test series live in the US. Play will start at 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT on Christmas Day (Friday, December 25) and similar timing in store for other days of play. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream Australia vs India cricket right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.

