The best Cyber Monday headphone and audio deals 2015

Headphones have become one of the most important categories in tech and this year we're expecting some cracking deals for Cyber Monday.

On this page we're listing the best Cyber Monday deals on headphones, Bluetooth speaker, soundbars, hifis, DAB radios and home cinema systems so that you can always get the best prices!

Not only will these offers save you a heck of a lot of money, but each one has been hand picked by our experts so you can buy in confidence that the products will make your music and movies sound better than ever before!

Editor's picks of the best Cyber Monday deals

These deals have been hand-picked as the best Cyber Monday deals for headphone and audio tech.

Bose SoundTrue On-Ear Headphones - White This deal knocks off over half of the original asking price for these great headphones now £59.99 at argos.co.uk

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 2.0 On-Ear Headphones - Pink Beats by Dr. Dre over ear speakers in pink. Great headphones, even better price. now £99.99 at argos.co.uk

Creative D5XM Smart modular wireless speaker now £69.99 at Creative Labs

Samsung HT-J5150 5.1 Surround Home Cinema System Save £160 on this 5.1 home cinema system now £199 at ao.com

LG NB2530A 100W Soundbar with Bluetooth & Integrated Sub Save yourself £70 with this deal for LG's soundbar now £59 at Tesco.com

The best headphone deals this Cyber Monday

UE Megaboom by Ultimate Ears Bluetooth NFC Portable Speaker Save £50 with this deal for these wireless Bluetooth speakers. now £199.95 at John Lewis

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC20 Acoustic In-Ear Headphones These excellent in-ear headphones have had £110 knocked off their normal price now £149.50 at John Lewis

Wireless Gaming Headset Sound Blaster Tactic3D Omega now £59.99 at Creative Labs

Philips Headphones Wireless headphones in black for just now £29.99 at argos.co.uk

Gaming Headset Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One now £29.99 at Currys

Beyerdynamic DTX102 High quality headphones for a reduced price of now £39.99 at Amazon UK

Beyerdynamic DT770 PRO Grab these highly rated headphones for just now £96.78 at Amazon UK

Powerbeats 2 Wireless: Dr.Dre's water resistant headphones now now £127.49 at Amazon UK

Powerbeats 2 Wireless Dr.Dre's water resistant headphones down to now £127.49 at Amazon UK

Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Get these critically acclaimed headphones for just now £87.66 at Amazon UK

Sony headphones The Sony MDR-ZX610 noise cancelling headphones are now just now £39.20 at Amazon UK

JVC HA-M55X Xtreme Xplosives Grab these headphones from JVC, now just now £20.98 at Amazon UK

The best speaker deals this Cyber Monday

SONY GTK-X1BT Wireless Megasound Hi-Fi System Save £60.99 on this great sound system from Sony now £169 at Currys

ROBERTS Revival RD60 DAB Digital Radio, Burgundy Save a huge 50% on this great retro-themed digital radio now £99.95 at John Lewis

Beats by Dr. Dre Pill 2.0 Wireless Speaker Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Pill 2.0 wireless speakers in a range of colours and with a £40 saving now £129.99 at argos.co.uk

UE Boom 2 Bluetooth waterproof speaker for now £99.95 at Amazon UK

Panasonic SC-HTE80EB-K Wireless Speakerboard with Bluetooth Wireless Technology now £149 at Amazon UK

Sond Audio Bluetooth NFC speaker now £39.99 at Ebuyer

Angry Birds Speaker Small speaker compatible with any device wit a 3.5mm jack, now £9.99 at Iwantoneofthose.com

Sonos Play:1 Grab 2 Sonos Play:1s for only now £299 at Sonos

Bluetooth Speaker Portable speaker now £7.99 at Iwantoneofthose.com

Wireless Speaker now £74.99 at Currys

The best docks and home theatre deals this Cyber Monday

LG LHB725 5.1 Surround Smart 3D Multiroom Home Cinema System £50 has been knocked off the usual price of this great 5.1 cinema system now £349 at ao.com

Samsung HT-J5150 5.1 Surround Home Cinema System Save £160 on this 5.1 home cinema system now £199 at ao.com

Sony HT-CT380B Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer Save £100 on this great soundbar from Sony now £199 at ao.com

John Lewis own-brand soundbar Save £130 on this soundbar and subwoofer set, now £199.99 at John Lewis

Sony CMT-X5CDB DAB/FM/CD Bluetooth NFC Speaker Get £40 off this great little Bluetooth NFC speaker system now £199.99 at John Lewis

Bose SoundDock XT White/Yellow iPhone dock now £64.95 at argos.co.uk

LG NB2530A 100W Soundbar with Bluetooth & Integrated Sub Save yourself £70 with this deal for LG's soundbar now £59 at Tesco.com