Microsoft's Groove music service comes to Sonos

Sonos has announced that official support for Microsoft's Groove music streaming service is now available in beta for its customers.

If you own a Sonos speaker, you can add Groove by heading to "Add Music Services" in the Sonos app or selecting "Sonos Labs" on your PC/Mac controller.

Sonos says that Groove on its system is available in the US, UK and Australia, as well as 19 other countries.

Microsoft launched Groove yesterday, along with the launch of Windows 10, and is basically a rebranding of its older Xbox Live music streaming service - which wasn't available on Sonos previously.

Although it requires a subscription to access the streaming feature of Groove, the free app also allows you to add and stream your own music collection through its OneDrive integration.