iOS 8 set to bring HD audio support as Beats rumours swirl

The pieces of the iOS 8 jigsaw are coming together, and the latest rumour is that Apple will usher in HD audio playback with its next big software update.

Japanese website MacOtakara reckons Apple is preparing high-definition audio playback for the next iOS, which is set to debut at WWDC in June.

This will also mean new versions of its in-ear headphones and lightning cable for iPhones and iPads, according to the source.

Sound of music

This news is particularly interesting amid speculation that Apple is set to acquire headphone-maker Beats Electronics and its music streaming service.

The deal hasn't been confirmed (or has it, Dre?) but there's a good chance Apple is waiting until the June event to make the announcement.

iTunes is also rumoured to be getting a significant overhaul soon. To sum up, it sounds as though WWDC could be very much about pushing music to the forefront again.