Noise cancelling headphones get cheaper

More affordable version of Sennheiser's PXC 450 arrives

Peace and quiet just got cheaper, with Sennheier's PXC 350 noise cancelling headphones

Earlier in 2007, tech.co.uk brought you news of Sennheiser's all-new flagship noise-cancelling headphones, the £300 PXC 450. Just in time for Christmas, the company has launched a more affordable model at £230, the PXC 350.

The new cans are Sennheiser's second full size round-the-ear headphones to join the five-strong noise-cancelling range.

NoiseGard technology

All use Sennheiser's proprietary 'NoiseGard' 2.0 electronics, which are said to remove up to 85% of ambient noise. In addition to the electronic noise reduction (which relies on battery power) there is also passive noise-reduction, achieved by the closed-back design.

The NoiseGard system extracts the drone and excessive noise produced by cars, trains and planes, for example. The passive noise-reduction (from the closed-back design) tackles voice and more general noise. Just like its bigger brother, the PXC 350 also eliminates noise leakage - so fellow travellers won't have to suffer through the listener's music choice.

Sennheiser points out that the headphones are, in fact, a serious hi-fi product and can be used at home with hi-fi systems, without using the NoiseGard system. With the electronics on, however, users can expect up to 40 hours use from a single AAA battery.

