Intempo launches new internet radio portal

Intempo has launched a new online portal opening up the whole world of internet radio listening direct from your desktop.

Head over to www.intempodigital.com where you can navigate geographically or by genre and customise your own radio listening from over 30,000 global radio stations and podcasts.

"Intempo’s radio player is a perfect introduction to exploring the thousands of internet radio stations and podcasts worldwide. It’s fast and easy to set up and you’ll be amazed at what you can find," said Katie Richards, marketing manager for Intempo.

The online app lets you discover new stations by clicking on ‘Hot Picks’ and you can save your favourites or share your new stations with friends.

For news and weather aficionados you can also set it to give you instant access to news feeds and the latest weather forecasts.

TechRadar is a big fan of Intempo and we’ve been treating the rest of the office to the delights of our iPod of late via the superb Intempo RDI DAB and iPod dock.

Intempo’s new radio portal is powered by Radeo and works on both Macs and PCs.