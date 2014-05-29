Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine tells Apple: your earbuds suck

Apple is officially snapping up Beats - and Jimmy Iovine has ensured they're off to a good start by trash talking his soon-to-be-employer's own range of earphones.

"You listen to Apocalypse Now, and the helicopter sounds like a mosquito," was his eloquent way of putting it.

Apple SVP Eddy Cue didn't exactly disagree. "We make the best headphones that come in the box," he said. "When you want to make incredible sound, it costs more money."

How's the work on that glass house coming along, Jimmy? Found a few rocks lying around, eh?

Via The Verge