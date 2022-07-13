Asus' new phone looks set to take over from the iPhone in one particular way

Audio player loading…

If you're looking to buy a small phone, one of the only companies that really services you is Apple, with devices like its iPhone 13 mini giving you lots of power in a compact body.

But it sounds like one of the few other names on the scene is gearing up to launch another product: the Asus Zenfone 9, which we've already heard a few leaks about, has been confirmed for a July 28 launch date.

The launch is due to take place at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 9am ACT, at simultaneous events in New York, Berlin and Taipei.

This is likely to be a pretty mini phone - not only did an early leak say it'd have a 5.9-inch screen, but we can literally see it in someone's hand in the above teaser image, and it's clearly not a massive mobile.

The above image seems to tease some functions of the phone - there's a camera, a games console, a loudspeaker, a telescope, some more things that we really can't place. There's no front-facing camera in some of the images that Asus has shared, like the above one, but in others it is present - so don't expect an under-display camera (UDC).

We'll bring you more information on this phone as it comes out, particularly around the July 28 launch.

Analysis: taking over from Apple

While Apple is currently the key player in the small-phone space, that likely isn't going to last for much longer.

Rumors point to the iPhone 14 not coming with a mini version, marking the end of Apple's jaunt with compact phones (other than its SE devices).

If that turns out to be true, fans of small devices will have to look elsewhere - and that's going to be a challenge, because very, very few phone makers opt to make sub-6-inch devices.

Asus will likely be one of the few brands catering to that need, so the Zenfone 9 could prove to be very popular - maybe it'll hit our list of the best smartphones.

