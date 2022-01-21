Arsenal vs Burnley live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Audio player loading…

Arsenal have blown their two realistic chances of silverware within a short space of time. The bright side is that the Gunners can now focus on securing European qualification and aiming for a coveted top four spot, as they play host to bottom of the table Burnley on Sunday. Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Burnley live stream and watch this Premier League match online, no matter where you are in the world today.

Arsenal vs Burnley live stream Date: Sunday, January 23 Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am EST / 6am PT / 7.30pm IST / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London Live stream: USA Network / Sling TV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Currently in sixth spot, Arteta will now be hoping that his side's recent cup exits at the hands of Liverpool and Nottingham Forest won't now derail their pursuit of place in next season's Champions League. With West Ham's recent stuttering and a derby date with Spurs to come, the opportunity is definitely there.

They'll need their wits about them to best Sean Dyche's Burnley, though. The Clarets may remain rooted to the bottom of the league, after a number of Covid-19 related postponements, but they will be fighting for every ball as they look to claw their way out of relegation trouble.

Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs Burnley live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley online

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Arsenal vs Burnley live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Burnley from anywhere

Can I watch Arsenal vs Burnley in the UK?

Sadly Arsenal vs Burnley will not be televised in the UK.

That means you'll have to settle for highlights on Match of the Day 2 tonight on BBC1... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Sling or FuboTV.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Arsenal vs Burnley live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley: live stream Premier League game in Australia

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley: live stream in New Zealand

Arsenal vs Burnley: live stream Premier League action online in India