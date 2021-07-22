Army of the Dead 2 is happening – but not any time soon

Army of the Dead 2 is reportedly coming to Netflix – but fans of Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie will have to wait a while for the sequel to arrive.

On Wednesday, July 21, an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Snyder's Stone Quarry Productions company had signed a first-look film deal with Netflix.

The article focuses on the overall two-year deal between Snyder and the streaming giant but, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it sentence, THR alleged that – after plenty of speculation following the first film's release – Army of the Dead 2 is in the works.

Per THR's report, Snyder is linking up with Army of the Dead head writer Shay Hatten to develop a sequel to one of Netflix's most-watched original movies of all-time (per Deadline).

However, don't expect an Army of the Dead sequel to arrive in the next 12 months.

Snyder is currently working on another original movie for Netflix called Rebel Moon – a film based on a failed Star Wars idea that Snyder had pitched to LucasFilm and Disney – which will be his first project for Netflix since signing this first-look deal with the streamer.

There's also an Army of the Dead spin-off movie, titled Army of Thieves, will be released on Netflix later this year, though, so Snyder fans do have another flick to look forward to before the end of 2021.

An animated Army of the Dead prequel series, called Lost Vegas, too, is currently in production for the streaming giant, which is set to launch in 2022.

Analysis: Zack Snyder's partnership with Netflix seems like a perfect fit

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's unsurprising that Snyder and his wife Deborah have penned a two-year deal with Netflix.

The pair have spoken in glowing terms about their partnership with the streaming giant and especially with Scott Stuber, the head of Netflix's movie division, since they began collaborating on Army of the Dead.

In stark contrast, Zack Snyder has become increasingly outspoken about his working relationship with Warner Bros, particularly in the wake of the release of his director's cut of Justice League back in March.

The duo's relationship with Netflix seems to afford them a lot of creative freedom – something Deborah Snyder attributed to signing a first-look deal with the company.

“For us, it was so important to find a partnership that was based on mutual respect,” she told THR. “The creative process works best when everybody trusts each other and you can take chances and be creative. For us, we don’t usually play it safe. The content we make is a little bit edgier. And I think it’s important to have a good partnership and hear each other.

“And Netflix has given us a lot of freedom. But they’ve also embraced the idea of trying new things and not necessarily waiting for a success before moving ahead.”

With Army of Thieves set to arrive on Netflix later in 2021, and three other projects currently in the works for the streamer, the Snyders seem to have confidence in Netflix and vice versa – and that can only be a good thing for their passionate fanbase.