Argentina vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship game from anywhere

It was a dream return to Rugby Championship action for South Africa, who rested some of their stars but still dominated Argentina from minute one at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last weekend. However, there were enough encouraging signs from the Pumas to suggest that they could still pull off an upset or two in this tournament. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Argentina vs South Africa live stream for the 2021 Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world.

As had been expected, the players' boots did most of the damage a week ago. Nicolas Sanchez kicked over all of Argentina's 12 points, and 17 of the Springboks' 32 points came from the foot of Elton Jantjies.

But the reigning world champions reminded us that they can play a bit too, Jantjies setting up Aphelele Fassi with a glorious cross-field kick, and Jaden Hendrikse going over late on after a powerful run from Marco van Staden to mark his debut in style.

Argentina knocked at the door throughout but just couldn't force their way through it. Will they get a bit more rub of the green this time? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Argentina vs South Africa live stream of the Rugby Championship game wherever you are right now.

How to live stream Argentina vs South Africa from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Argentina vs Springboks: live stream Rugby Championship in South Africa

Rugby fans looking to watch the Argentina vs Springboks game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 5.05pm SAST on Saturday afternoon, with the build-up starting at 4pm. And if you're away from your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa FREE in Australia

You've got a late night ahead if you want to watch the Argentina vs South Africa game in Australia, with kick-off set for 1.05am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. You can tune in on Stan Sport, which is live streaming every single Rugby Championship match, including this one. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. Just remember that every Wallabies game is being shown for free on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Argentina vs South Africa live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch an Argentina vs South Africa live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Argentina vs South Africa game in New Zealand, but it's an extremely late one, with kick-off set for 3.05am NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Coverage starts at 2.55am. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of the Argentina vs South Africa game comes courtesy of Sky Sports, which is showing all of the Rugby Championship action. Argentina vs South Africa starts at 4.05pm BST, but because of a clash with the Hull FC vs Hull KR Super League match, Sky Sports will join the action at 5pm. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Argentina vs South Africa game in the US, with kick-off set for 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT on Saturday. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Argentina vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada

In Canada, you can live stream Argentina vs South Africa via TSN, which is showing every Rugby Championship game online. The game kicks off at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT on Saturday. Argentina vs South Africa is being shown online-only, and the good news is that the TSN Direct streaming service costs just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

